Aramex South Africa Opens Opportunities for Female Couriers in Traditionally Male-Dominated Industry
- Aramex South Africa is driving gender equality by hiring female professional drivers in the male-dominated logistics industry
- The logistics company has also partnered with SPAR Women’s Challenge Tshwane for a second year to support women’s health and safety projects
- Through intensive learnerships, Aramex has trained four female couriers who are now known as the 'first ladies of the road'
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Global logistics and courier giant Aramex has positioned itself at the forefront of female operational empowerment, becoming a courier service that prioritises putting women in the driving seat of heavy logistic roles. These efforts are largely championed by Aramex South Africa’s country manager, Pieter Janse van Rensburg. By doing so, Aramex aims to challenge limitations and prove that driving heavy vehicles is about skill and mindset rather than gender. While the logistics sector remains predominantly male in South Africa, initiatives like these are slowly beginning to shift the landscape.
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From learnership programs to the open road
Becoming a professional driver at Aramex requires dedication. The company currently has four female couriers, three of whom earned their permanent roles after completing a year-long learnership program, and one who was hired as a driver. Their backgrounds are unique; for example, one of the women originally trained to be a firefighter driver before joining Aramex.
These trailblazing drivers, including Caroline Makonyama, Tshamano Ramantimi, Kagiso Diraditsile, and Vhutshilo Mathegu, now have five to seven years of experience driving on the busy roads of Johannesburg. Their hard work has earned them a lot of respect from their male colleagues, who now affectionately call them 'first ladies of the road.' One of the women has also stepped up to become a zone controller, helping coordinate collections for the ground fleet. The women said that they felt scared during their first six months before building up their confidence.
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Overcoming limitations and ensuring road safety
Operating a large vehicle on South African roads can be intimidating; their main advice to other women looking to join the transport industry is not to be afraid. Supported by excellent training and internal company resources, these women handle the physical demands of the job every single day. They carry their own heavy cargo boxes and perform duties that society often labels as a ‘man’s job,’ proving they are more than capable.
Meaningful partnership with the SPAR Women’s Challenge
To give their female drivers a bigger platform, Aramex has renewed its partnership with the SPAR Women’s Challenge Tshwane for a second consecutive year. The event focuses on women’s empowerment, echoing gender-based violence initiatives and supporting projects that give sanitary pads to young schoolgirls. Aramex has a long history of supporting sports, having sponsored the female category at the ABSA Cape Epic in 2024 and 2025. Through the #DeliveredByHer campaign, Aramex's female couriers delivered entry packs and gifts to event ambassadors, inspiring other women to challenge everyday norms.
Nurturing the next generation of female drivers
Aramex South Africa has clear, long-term goals to increase the number of female drivers in its fleet. To help women enter the industry, the courier service offers structured training opportunities and specialised learnership programs. The basic requirement is a valid code 10 driving license. Aramex, however, ensures that new employees are fully supported right from the beginning. The company updates its training modules to ensure drivers adapt well to local road conditions and stay safe.
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The road forward for Aramex
As a global brand rooted in going beyond borders and boundaries, Aramex proudly lives up to its slogan: Delivery unlimited. This ethos is something that each employee embodies, working in a world without limits – beyond the average, beyond what’s expected, beyond just one gender. Even their couriers aren’t just referred to as couriers, but rather – Delivery Champions.
They’re the ones driving this ethos forward, championing positive change and creating an inclusive environment for all drivers to thrive. Aramex essentially aims to create space, encourage more women to step into the industry, while reinforcing a culture where all drivers are respected, supported and able to grow beyond merely the role they hold today.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za