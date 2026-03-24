A female truck driver has been turning heads on social media after showing off her impressive reversing skills in a heavy-duty pink Volvo EEV500

Kamenda has been driving trucks for years, and her early TikTok posts prove she is no stranger to life behind the wheel

Women make up fewer than 10% of truck drivers globally, making Kamenda’s skills and presence on the road even more remarkable

A young Zambian female truck driver did not just back a truck up. She made it look easy, and the internet was left totally impressed.

Janet Kamenda posing for photos next to a truck. Images: @janetkamenda1

Source: TikTok

On 14 March 2026, TikToker and professional truck driver Janet Kamenda showed a follower exactly what she is made of. One TikTok user had asked her to reverse her pink Volvo EEV500, and Kamenda did not disappoint. Behind the wheel and in full control, she reversed that heavy-duty vehicle with the kind of precision that takes years to build.

Kamenda posted the clip on her TikTok page under the username @janetkamenda1. It set the platform alight and had people talking.

Kamenda is no newcomer to the craft. Her first TikTok video, posted back in October 2022, already showed her behind the wheel of a truck. That means she has been driving for years, and long before the viral moment came knocking. She did not chase the attention. The attention found her because the skill was already there.

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In a field where women are the minority

The reality is that trucking remains one of the most male-dominated industries across the globe. Globally, women make up just over 10% of professional truck drivers. In Africa, the numbers are even lower, with women in the transport sector still facing significant barriers.

See the truck driving skills in the TikTok clip below:

Social media left impressed with the driving

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Tsakani Chiedza commented:

“This is the kind of pressure we want as girls, not the kind of pressure of buying Jordan sneakers.”

@Rejo Ben🇿🇦 wrote:

“Sisterhood, motherhood, neighbourhood,femalehood. You know what, all the hoods are super proud of you. 🥰”

@Babie Kays 💕💕 said:

“Then there is me, who is still struggling to reverse an Audi. 😂”

@Sally Carol noted:

“You are a stranger to me, but I'm very much proud of you, sweet and courageous young girl.”

@dladlamadwaleni commented:

“You’re far better than those many ladies. At least you've shown us something that can be a good career for our grandkids.”

@smoochtee@12 said:

“l thought I was the only one who wanted to drive a truck. 😩 My friends think I'm crazy.”

TikToker, @janetkamenda1 next to her pink Volvo truck. Images: @janetkamenda1

Source: TikTok

More articles involving truck drivers

A woman shared a video of her sister who put effort into greeting her while she was on her job, which requires her to travel.

A woman working as a truck driver showed people how she dealt with thieves who tried to rob her.

A woman who shares educational content on salaries posted a video breaking down a reach truck driver's payslip at a logistics company.

Source: Briefly News