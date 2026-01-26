A woman working as a truck driver showed people how she dealt with thieves who tried to rob her

The lady appeared in a viral video where she was on duty, driving a truck, when she was forced to go face-to-face with a criminal

Her videos showed just how far bravery can go in a tough situation in a TikTok video

In a TikTok post, a woman shared how she did not let any leaves get the best of her. The lady showed unbelievable courage after she was confronted by a thief.

The video of the woman's reaction while getting robbed was impressive. The woman escaped a criminal by standing her ground.

In a TikTok video @mmapitso.martins showed a woman who was on the job as a truck driver when a thief got in and demanded her phone. The criminal declared that he wanted to shoot her and she should hand over her phone, to which she responded: "No way, man," and then proceeded to douse him in pepper spray. Watch the video of the woman and the robber below:

South Africans amused by female truck driver

Many people thought it was impressive that the female truck driver simply refused to be robbed. Despite rampant crime in South Africa, hijackings saw a 12% decline between January and March 2025. SAPS reported that there were 4 778 hijackings over a three-month period hijackings over the three months. According to Car Track, the figure indicates that an average of 50 cases per day. Online users left hilarious comments about how the woman reacted to being robbed. Watch the video and read people's comments below:

Themba exclaimed:

"Yooo women are brave serious if it was me I could have cried and scream.

NOMMY.JAY said:

"This video just made me like you even more ❤️you are brave, and I pray for your protection in every trip🙏"

Thabang makhene added:

"How you handle it kills me 😂😭❤️I’m glad you are safe!!! 🫂"

🤴 Kaygee 🤴 wrote:

"Lol, looking at the video, I can tell you were reaching for something else from your back 😅🙌but then you ended up going for a pepper spray 🔥smart move hey and I am glad you are safe ❤️🙏"

Thato Virginia🇿🇦 said:

"Good thing is you managed to get your pepper spray in time. Stay safe out there. Lock your doors and stay safe."

Ndabezitha added:

"She forgot to lock the door, some trucks don't automatically lock the door. very brave woman 👌👌"

Thokozane Barker Dlo wrote:

"Mina i just wanna know a small thing nje...why were the doors not locked? yey asiyi khiye manual if they dont lock for themselves coz yey bayasihlupha labajita."

