MySol has become well-known for his immense wealth, and this time showed it off while travelling in Limpopo

The mining mogul left people raving once again after a video captured his collection of luxury vehicles on the move

People were inspired by the display of wealth by the businessman, who constantly makes headlines because of his success

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MySol's second Rolls Royce spotted in Limpopo convoy. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: UGC

Another video on TikTok highlighted how many assets MySol owns when it comes to cars. The businessman in mining is no stranger to proving his success through luxury purchases. His love for supercars has become well known, with various instances of his fleet of cars in convoys. The post on 24 May 2026 gave people a good look at his cars when they were in Limpopo.

A video on TikTok by @sir_unhinged captured the frenzy a convoy of MySol's cars caused in Limpopo. This time, the convoy was mostly for Ford Rangers and other high-end bakkies, and they were slowly driving past.

Most impressive was a Rolls-Royce Dawn, a convertible worth up to R30 million, among the vehicles that were rolling through the village of Kgapane. One of the vehicles was branded with the businessman's logo, confirming that they were all his toys. Watch the video below:

MySol and Brabus stun South Africa

Many people live in the comment section, filled with admiration over the businessman's fleet. Viewers raved about the various models of expensive cars spotted in one video. MySol is well known for going big with cars. One of his most viral moments was when he purchased a Mercedes 6x6 to spoil himself. He typically gets customised builds for his luxury cars, working closely with Brabus, which rebuilds luxury vehicles into high-performance vehicles. Read the comments below:

MySol has shown that Rolls Royce is one of MySol's favourite car brands. Image: Termopo / Pexels

Source: UGC

Benny.. applauded MySol's fleet of cars:

"General himself."

user9683467713931 was impressed by the businessman's cars:

"Limpopo Tzaneen Ga-Kgapane🙌"

_forbid_ felt that MySol worked from the ground up:

"A few years ago, he felt the same about himself, as long as you're still breathing, anything is possible."

Mapula was impressed:

"Re isphinne kudu maabane 💃"

shibu envied the businessman:

"MySol adopt me, please."

YOUNGMISFITLIFE was stunned:

"Every time MySol pass by, it's a MOVIE. "

MySol gifts himself Rolls-Royce

Briefly News previously reported that My Sol went viral in a video where he unveiled the luxury he bought himself. The Rustenburg businessman made waves after buying a 6x6 G-wagon in the past.

Online users shared their first impressions after the video of the lavish gift MySol presented to himself on 9 May 2026. The business mogul explained that he worked closely with manufacturers to get the exact car he wanted.

Videos on social media showed the moment MySol unveiled his new car, a Rolls-Royce, and he said it was all custom-built from scratch for him. The businessman said he called Rolls-Royce and worked with Brabus to get the exact specs that he wanted for the 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Source: Briefly News