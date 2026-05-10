South African businessman MySol took to social media to show people how he spoiled himself for his birthday

The man spared no expense as he showed people the luxury car that he added to his collection

South Africans were stunned after MySol found a way to add an even more expensive car to his luxury fleet

My Sol went viral in a video where he unveiled the luxury he bought himself. The Rustenburg businessman made waves after buying a 6x6 G-wagon in the past.

MySol gifted himself a Rolls-Royce, and it was made from scratch especially for him. Image: AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

Online users shared their first impressions after the video of the lavish gift MySol presented to himself on 9 May 2022. The business mogul explained that he worked closely with manufacturers to get the exact car you wanted.

Videos on social media showed the moment MySol unveiled his new car, a Rolls-Royce, and he said it was all custom-built from scratch for him. The businessman said he called Rolls-Royce and worked with Brabus to get the exact specs that he wanted for the 2026 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The Rolls-Royce costs R16 million, and customising one can range between R9 million and R19 million and with import charges, the total cost of MySol's birthday gift is more than R30 million. Watch the video of his new car below:

SA split over Rolls-Royce

Many people were impressed by the businessman who managed to get an even more impressive car. South Africans appreciated his expensive taste. Read the comments below:

MySol owns a large collection of luxury vehicles. Image: @itutudu

Source: Twitter

@portia_moz commented:

"Maybe I'm not ready to be rich. I can buy a two-ton truck, a van, a seven-seater, a four-seater and a two-seater. That's 5 cars for different purposes. Above that, it won't be really me."

@bozzie_t wrote:

"I’m probably just hating, but you’d never see old money flex publicly like this."

@vellum_v added:

"Monied people move differently, imagine making a uniform of suits just for your party."

@moshibudi_ was thoroughly impressed:

"I don’t know, man. I wanna reserve my comment but."

@Evidence_Shongw joked about the mogul's success:

"So none of my family members was willing to commit a crime so we can be set for life."

@AnzaTino remarked:

"Even if the day comes and we’re all there, this man will have LIVED!"

@E2Mashile added:

"And bro got a 1 on 1 built specifically for him, also got brabus to spec it for him do you guys understand how much that might have cost."

MySol celebrates workers at new mine

Briefly News previously reported that Mining figurehead, MySol, went viral because of a video of him paying attention to his workers. The businessman took time out of his day to go to a new mining site and applaud his workers' efforts.

The clip posted on 14 January 2026, indicated that MySol's mines were growing from strength to strength. The video of the businessman addressing his workers received thousands of likes.

In a post on TikTok by an imitation account of MySol, @sollymadibela, the businessman was talking to his workers and thanking them for their work ahead of establishing the new mine.

Source: Briefly News