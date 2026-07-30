Scientists discovered a new dinosaur species in Zimbabwe, excavated from the shores of Lake Kariba in 2018

The creature, named Musango matusadonaensis, lived during the Late Triassic period and is the fifth dinosaur identified from the country

South Africans flooded social media with jokes after the discovery made headlines

Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur in a desert field. Image: Jacobs Stock Photography

Source: Getty Images

A 210-million-year-old dinosaur discovered in Zimbabwe has scientists excited and South Africans reaching for their best Mugabe jokes.

The new species, named Musango matusadonaensis, was unearthed on the shores of Lake Kariba in northern Zimbabwe in 2018 but formally announced this week by an international team of palaeontologists. Their findings were published in the Journal of Systematic Palaeontology.

The creature lived during the Late Triassic period, a time when dinosaurs were only beginning to spread across the planet. It measured roughly 4.5 metres in length and weighed around 222 kilograms, about the same as a fully grown pig. Its name comes from the Shona word 'musango,' which means 'living in the bush.'

What the Discovery Reveals About Southern Africa

Unlike the enormous long-necked dinosaurs that came millions of years later, Musango was lightly built. Bones from its spine, ribs, arms, legs and feet were recovered, making it one of the more complete dinosaur skeletons of its age found in Zimbabwe. Researchers believe it was around eight years old when it died, and evidence in the bones suggests it had survived a serious injury or infection. No skull was found, but scientists think it likely fed on plants along rivers and streams.

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Paul Barrett, a researcher at the Natural History Museum in London, said the find challenges long-held assumptions. The discovery points instead to a region made up of several distinct ecosystems, each supporting different species.

Musango is the fifth dinosaur species identified in Zimbabwe. In 2022, the country also yielded the remains of Africa's oldest known dinosaur, Mbiresaurus raathi, which roamed the earth around 230 million years ago.

Fossil skeleton in the Dinosaur Isle visitor attraction exhibition. Image: Andrew Holt

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to the Zim discovery

South Africans had plenty to say about the find online, and humour led the charge:

Riaan van Staden wrote:

"Just thought they dug up Robert Mugabe again. 😂🤣"

Neelen Moodley asked:

"Is it called Mugabosaurus? 🤔"

Madelein Pretorius said:

"That is just Robert Mugabe's remains, man."

John Colvin joked:

"SA has quite a few in the parliament!"

IDrink Yabasakazi noted:

"At least the dinosaur never abandoned its country, done very well than humans."

Lloyd Lloyd observed:

"This one looks like it's heading towards South Africa."

ama Thee Queen quipped:

"This is Mugabe in another form. 🤣🤣🤣🫵"

Tinashe Sibiya was less impressed:

"If you want money these days, write anything about Zimbabwe... it seems like it's a source of income."

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A Malaysian woman was forced to miss her international flight after immigration officials declared her passport invalid because her three-year-old son had drawn a dinosaur inside it.

A woman in Mzansi discovered a unique family attraction in South Africa, which she showed off on TikTok.

Scientists in Zimbabwe have discovered the remains of Africa's oldest dinosaur, which roamed the earth around 230 million years ago.

Source: Briefly News