Ntombifuthi Meyiwa attended the High Court in Pretoria for the first time as accused number three testified about his alleged role in her son's murder

The State alleges Mthobisi Mncube fired the fatal shot during what prosecutors describe as a planned hit on the former Bafana Bafana captain

State Prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda highlighted witness testimony about a suspect with dreadlocks, saying it aligns with statements from people inside the house that night

Ntombifuthi Meyiwa, the mother of slain former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, appeared outside the High Court in Pretoria on 29 July 2026 to call for justice, as the trial of five accused men entered a significant phase.

The appearance came as accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, took the stand to give testimony about his alleged role in the 2014 murder. Prosecutors allege Mncube was the individual who fired the shot that killed Meyiwa, framing the killing as a premeditated hit rather than a robbery gone wrong.

Meyiwa was shot dead at the Vosloorus home of his then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014. Mncube and four co-accused are standing trial for the killing.

Ntombifuthi speaks outside court

Ntombifuthi, who attended the proceedings for the first time, described the experience as an emotional and difficult one. Accompanied by her legal representative, she addressed members of the media gathered outside the court building.

"It's really not easy to be here, but I feel safe because I'm with my lawyer to support me today. I just want justice for my child, but I'm glad that the lawyer is here now," she said.

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Watch Meyiwa's mother arrive at the Pretoria High Court.

Dreadlocks description becomes key evidence

Inside the courtroom, State Prosecutor Ronnie Sibanda drew attention to witness testimony describing one of the alleged intruders as having dreadlocks, arguing the detail corroborated earlier accounts given by those present in the house on the night Meyiwa was killed.

"My lord, while I was looking at that, I just do not recall whether it is the type you are saying or this other lady. The description of the dreadlocks was mentioned by this witness, which was in line with the statements that were made by the people who were inside the house, who said one of the people who entered had dreadlocks on page 31, of the 17th of October 2024," Sibanda stated in court.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been one of the most closely watched cases in South African legal history, drawing sustained public attention since the five accused were formally charged.

Watch the video below.

Source: Briefly News