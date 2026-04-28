The Soweto Derby at a sold-out FNB Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw, but the biggest talking point came before kick-off

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune shared a deeply emotional tribute to his late rival and friend Senzo Meyiwa

The gesture sparked powerful reactions from fans, as memories of one of South Africa’s most respected goalkeeping duels resurfaced

Over the weekend, South Africa’s biggest football fixture once again took centre stage as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates faced off at the FNB Stadium in the second Soweto Derby of the 2025/2026 Betway Premiership season.

Itumeleng Khune alongside the late Senzo Meyiwa during their Bafana Bafana playing days. Image:@sportshubza

Source: Instagram

The sold-out clash played on Sunday 26 April 2026, ended in a 1-1 draw, but one of the standout moments came before kick-off, when former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune shared an emotional tribute to late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana shot-stopper Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was tragically shot dead in 2014 by gunmen inside the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo’s mother, in Vosloorus. He was 30 years old at the time. His murder trial has faced repeated delays over the years, with his family still awaiting closure.

Khune and Meyiwa were fierce rivals during their playing careers, regularly facing each other in the Soweto Derby while representing Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates respectively. Khune posted a video compilation of derby highlights, with a strong focus on Meyiwa’s commanding performances in goal. He captioned it:

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“In honour of my brother. May your soul continue to rest in eternal peace.”

Fans react to Khune’s Soweto Derby tribute

The emotional post sparked a wave of reactions from South African football fans, many reflecting on the legacy of the two goalkeepers.

@correction235:

“I’m chopping onions.”

@cebow509:

“🔥🔥Only if we could turn back the hands of time🙌🏽”

@onalennanalemotlagomang:

“Peak PSL 🔥🥺 The Giants🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️”

@i.n.n.o.c.e.n.t_m_k.h.o.z.a:

“You guys were the best in the country by far! 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@kamo_p002:

“I like Williams, Chaine and Petersen but man Itu and Senzo were just on another planet 🙌🏾”

As seen in the post below:

Khune and Meyiwa’s Soweto Derby rivalry

In an interview with eNCA’s Beyond Game Day, Itumeleng Khune reflected on his relationship with Meyiwa, saying they shared a strong bond and a mutual ambition to elevate goalkeeping standards in South African football.

He explained that goalkeepers were often overlooked when it came to major individual awards, but both of them were determined to change that narrative. Khune added that from a young age, despite playing for rival Soweto clubs, they pushed each other to improve and consistently raised their standards whenever they met on the pitch or in national team camps.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeping legend Itumeleng Khune shared a moving tribute to the late Senzo Meyiwa. Image:@itukhune32

Source: Instagram

He further noted that their shared goal was always to entertain fans while bringing respect to the goalkeeping position.

Khune made around 30 Soweto Derby appearances for Kaizer Chiefs across all competitions, while Meyiwa featured in about seven derbies for Orlando Pirates before his passing in 2014, during the period he was first-choice goalkeeper.

Inside Itumeleng Khune’s R4 million mansion

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune lives in luxury in his R4 million Johannesburg mansion, a sleek and modern space that blends fame with family life.

Although his days at Chiefs are over, Khune is not ready to hang up his gloves just yet, with a possible move to another club still on the cards.

Source: Briefly News