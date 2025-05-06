The former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper owns a sleek, modern home valued at R4 million, featuring personal touches like awards and a portrait of himself

The mansion is a warm, stylish space shared with his wife and children, blending fame with fatherhood in a family-focused environment

While no longer with Chiefs and now aligned with TopBets, Khune is not ready to retire and may continue playing for another club

Itumeleng Khune may be nearing the end of his playing career, but off the pitch, he is enjoying a life of comfort and luxury in his stunning R4 million home.

Itumeleng Khune’s luxurious R4 million home flaunts a sleek, modern design. Image: Itu Khune

Source: Facebook

A Stylish Life Beyond Football

Although he is no longer contracted to Kaizer Chiefs, Khune has made headlines once again—this time for his luxurious Johannesburg residence.

The former Amakhosi shot-stopper, widely regarded as one of South Africa’s best-ever goalkeepers, purchased the property in 2018, with its value now estimated at R4 million, according to ZAlebs.

Inside Itu Khune’s gourmet kitchen with top-tier appliances. Image: Itu Khune

Source: Facebook

Modern Design and Personal Touches

Khune’s home reflects a sleek and modern aesthetic, combining comfort with personality. The living room is a visual celebration of his football legacy, showcasing multiple PSL Player of the Month awards and a vibrant sound system. A painted portrait of himself proudly hangs on one of the walls, adding a deeply personal flair to the space.

Off the pitch, Itumeleng Khune lives in pure luxury and serenity. Image: Itu Khune

Source: Facebook

Another notable feature is his open-plan kitchen, which is both elegant and functional. The clean design and stylish finish make it a central feature of the house. A striking image shared on social media shows Khune lounging on his couch while his daughter plays nearby—a glimpse into the balance between fatherhood and football.

Family, Fame and the Future

Khune lives in the mansion with his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, and their children. Their presence is evident throughout the home, including images of Khune cradling his child on the staircase—a scene that warms the hearts of his fans.

Football icon Khune embraces the soft life in an elite neighborhood. Image: Itu Khune

Source: Facebook

While his time at Kaizer Chiefs has drawn to a close, Khune remains active in the public eye. He recently signed a commercial deal with TopBets, although the move complicates any future with Chiefs, as the club is aligned with SuperSport Bet.

The master bedroom is designed for comfort and peace in Khune’s home. Image: Itu Khune

Source: Facebook

What Lies Ahead for the Amakhosi Icon?

Though retirement is one option, Khune has repeatedly expressed his desire to continue playing. Given his drive and determination, a move to another club could still be on the cards. Whatever the future holds, one thing is certain—Itumeleng Khune has already secured his place in South African football history and built a home that reflects that legacy.

Itumeleng Khune shows fans how legends retire in style. Image: Itu Khune

Source: Facebook

Source: Briefly News