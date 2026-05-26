Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on the decline of the African National Congress, suggesting what the reason for it was

The former president also discussed the problems faced by the ANC post 1994 during an address in Parliament

South Africans took to social media to criticise Mbeki's continued assertions about the ANC being infiltrated

Thabo Mbeki claimed that Apartheid intelligence infiltrated the ANC to undermine democratic progress. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – Thabo Mbeki has sensationally claimed that the African National Congress (ANC) has been heavily infiltrated by apartheid intelligence services.

The former State president explained that this resulted in the ANC’s decline, as counter-revolutionaries were doing their best to make a democratic South Africa a failure.

Mbeki made the comments while addressing students at Unisa’s Parow Campus in Cape Town, as part of the broader 16th Thabo Mbeki Africa Day activities.

What did Mbeki say?

While engaging in a question-and-answer session with high school pupils and university students in Cape Town, the former president provided some insight into the problems faced by the ANC post 1994.

He said that despite the party’s best efforts, they were unable to remove all those who had infiltrated the party.

"We worked very hard to make sure that we identified these negative elements in our ranks and pushed them out. That was done. But there are many we never found," Mbeki claimed.

Thabo Mbeki claimed that there were some infiltrators still in the ANC. Image: Chris McGrath

Source: Getty Images

Mbeki’s repeated claims about ANC being infiltrated

The ANC member made the comments three days after he appeared before Parliament, where he claimed the same thing.

The former statesman addressed a joint parliamentary colloquium to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the South African Constitution. During his address, Mbeki said one could not be certain who was really in the ANC.

He said that Apartheid intelligence infiltrated South African society very heavily, with the task of making sure the democratic revolution failed. He claimed that they were still doing it today.

Mbeki added that some of those who infiltrated the ANC were sitting in senior positions today, something he labelled a crisis that the country was facing.

South Africans criticise Mbeki

Social media users did not agree with Mbeki’s comments, as many criticised him for them.

Gerald Roberts said:

“This man needs to stay out of current affairs. He is becoming senile.”

Renado Donel Baartman asked:

“It's always someone else's fault, isn't it?”

Greg Van Heesch stated:

“If the ANC was infiltrated, then things would be working.”

Edwin Grobbelaar said:

“This man's views on happenings in SA get stranger by the day.”

Thabiso Malinga urged:

“Haai, give it a rest, will you?”

Linda Mvusi added:

“Thabo Mbeki blames others a lot.”

Anton Van Nieuwenhuizen urged:

“Bring your proof to state it.”

Mbeki blames ANC decline on Apartheid

Briefly News reported that Mbeki commented on why the ANC suffered an electoral decline in the 2024 elections.

The former president claimed that there was old apartheid security machinery that was never dismantled.

South Africans weighed in on Mbeki's claims, sharing mixed reactions to his allegations of orchestration.

Source: Briefly News