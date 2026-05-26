Kagiso Rabada gave fans a rare glimpse into his family life after sharing a playful birthday picture with his parents

The Proteas fast bowler celebrated his 31st birthday with cake-smashing traditions and heartfelt messages pouring in online

Fans from South Africa and India reacted to the wholesome family moment while others praised Rabada’s record-breaking IPL form

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Kagiso Rabada gave fans a rare glimpse into his family life after sharing a playful birthday photo with his parents. Image: ProteasMenCSA

Source: Twitter

South African cricket star Kagiso Rabada melted hearts online after sharing a touching birthday photo with his mother and father while celebrating his 31st birthday.

The Proteas pace ace posted the image on Instagram on 25 May 2026. In the photo, Rabada stood between his parents with cake smeared all over his face in what appeared to be a playful birthday tradition.

He captioned the post:

“Another year around the Sun. Thanks for the B Day wishes.”

The wholesome family moment quickly drew thousands of reactions from fans, teammates and cricket lovers across the world. Many supporters also wished Rabada success ahead of Gujarat Titans’ IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kagiso Rabada birthday photo wins over fans

Fans flooded the comments section with emotional and humorous reactions. User @sudikaharkhu wrote:

“Ah sweet mum and dad.”

While @444ice commented:

“Haha that’s a brilliant pic boss man!! Best wishes always.”

Some supporters also referenced Rabada’s fierce reputation on the cricket field. User @unathi_uzzi10 wrote:

“Those 150km/h rockets for the Titans have been pure cinema.”

South Africa’s official men’s cricket account on X also celebrated the fast bowler’s birthday. Cricket South Africa posted:

“Happy Birthday to #TheProteas premier fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada. May your passion, fire and consistency continue to inspire the nation.”

Kagiso Rabada continues IPL record-breaking form

Rabada’s birthday celebrations came during another memorable week in his cricket career. The fast bowler recently made IPL history while playing for the Gujarat Titans during the Qualifier 1 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Reports from Indian media stated that Rabada became the bowler with the most powerplay wickets in a single IPL season after dismissing Venkatesh Iyer. The achievement saw him move past Mohammed Shami’s previous record.

The Proteas star has continued to shine for Gujarat Titans during the 2026 IPL season, with fans praising both his aggressive bowling and consistency under pressure.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada shares rare photo with showing his family. Image: ProteasMenCSA

Source: Twitter

Kagiso Rabada remains one of South Africa’s biggest cricket stars

Born in Johannesburg on 25 May 1995, Rabada made his international debut for South Africa in 2014 before becoming one of the leading fast bowlers in world cricket.

The right-arm speedster has represented South Africa across all formats and remains one of the country’s most recognisable sporting figures. His emotional birthday post also gave supporters a rare look at the close bond he shares with his family away from cricket.

As birthday wishes continued pouring in online, many fans hoped the Proteas star would celebrate by delivering another standout performance for Gujarat Titans.

Rabada’s birthday post may have started as a simple family celebration, but it quickly reminded fans why he remains one of South Africa’s most loved sports stars. From record-breaking spells on the pitch to wholesome family moments off it, the Proteas fast bowler continues to attract admiration around the world.

Source: Briefly News