CAF president Patrice Motsepe’s reaction to Morocco’s royal pardon has divided football fans across Africa

The release of Senegal supporters jailed after the chaotic AFCON final has reopened old tensions online

Fresh reactions emerged after CAF addressed the controversial fallout from the Morocco vs Senegal showdown

CAF president Patrice Motsepe thanked Morocco’s King Mohammed VI after Senegal supporters jailed over the AFCON 2025 final chaos received a royal pardon. Image: CAF_Media

Source: Twitter

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has thanked Morocco’s King Mohammed VI after Senegalese football supporters jailed following the chaotic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final received a royal pardon.

In a statement published by CAF on Saturday, 23 May 2026, Motsepe described the pardon as an example of football’s ability to unite people across Africa.

The CAF president said:

“On behalf of the CAF Member Associations who represent 54 African countries, I would like to express our deep gratitude to His Majesty King Mohammed VI for granting His Royal Pardon to the Senegalese supporters convicted of offences relating to the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.”

He added:

“The pardon by His Majesty King Mohammed VI is an uplifting and motivating illustration of the power of football to unite and bring our people together in Africa and worldwide.”

CAF statement divides football fans online

The statement by CAF president Patrice Motsepe triggered a wave of mixed reactions on X, with some users criticising CAF while others welcomed the royal pardon as a positive step toward easing tensions after the controversial AFCON final.

Some supporters questioned CAF’s handling of the tournament fallout. User @Yas2o_Maroc wrote:

“Take responsibility! If you did your job, African sport wouldn't be in this state.”

Another user, @HamBordj, added:

“Instead of defending them, you express your gratitude.”

Others directed frustration personally at Motsepe. X user @CisseGote posted:

“He's the most incompetent one I know.”

However, several users viewed the pardon as an opportunity for reconciliation between Morocco and Senegal after months of tension. User @DominoPacem said:

“That Moroccans accept that the cup is won on the field and that Senegal is Africa's champion. Just as we turn the page and look to the future with serenity.”

Some users also defended Morocco’s actions and called for less hostility toward the country’s football authorities. @Yas2o_Maroc argued:

“Stop allowing the demonization of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and Mr. Lakjaa before and during every competition.”

Other reactions focused on the humanitarian aspect of the pardon rather than the football politics surrounding the final.

The reactions reflected how divisive the AFCON 2025 final remains across African football circles, with debates continuing over CAF’s later decision to overturn Senegal’s victory and award Morocco a 3-0 win.

Why Senegal supporters were jailed

Al Jazeera reported that 18 Senegal supporters were arrested after violence broke out during the AFCON final in Rabat on 18 January 2026.

The unrest followed a controversial late penalty awarded to Morocco. Senegal players and officials walked off the pitch in protest, resulting in a 14-minute stoppage before Senegal secured a 1-0 victory.

Moroccan courts later sentenced the supporters to prison terms ranging from three months to one year. Authorities reportedly estimated the damage caused during the unrest at more than 370,000 euros, approximately US$430,000.

CAF later overturned the result on 17 March 2026 and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory after upholding an appeal by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe thanks King Mohammed VI for a royal pardon granted to Senegalese fans. Image: CAFOnline.com

Source: UGC

Royal pardon reopens AFCON debate

According to Moroccan authorities, the royal pardon was granted on humanitarian grounds and in recognition of the longstanding ties between Morocco and Senegal ahead of Eid al-Adha.

Lawyer Patrick Kabou told AFP that the remaining jailed supporters were expected to be released late on Saturday.

The royal pardon may have freed the Senegal supporters, but reactions to Motsepe’s statement showed the AFCON final controversy still sharply divides football fans across Africa.

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The musician, who supports Pirates, questioned the nature of the own goals that handed the Buccaneers a 2-0 victory, while rival fans accused the club of benefiting from suspicious mistakes.

Source: Briefly News