Faith Nketsi and her daughter Sky enjoyed a sweet outing together, leaving social media users swooning over their adorable bond

Fans praised Faith's motherhood journey, saying she looks happier than ever while spending quality time with little Sky

Heartwarming comments poured in as Mzansi celebrated the beautiful relationship between the reality TV star and her daughter

Faith Nketsi melts hearts with adorable day out with daughter Sky. Image: Faith Nkesti

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi may be known for serving glamorous looks, but this time it was her sweet mommy moment that stole the show. The star enjoyed a wholesome day out with her daughter, Sky, and fans couldn't stop gushing over the adorable pair.

Faith and Sky steal the spotlight

An X post shared by @Missy Emporium captured the heartwarming moment and instantly attracted attention online. The page captioned the post:

"Faith Nketsi is having fun with her little bestie."

The photos showed the mother and daughter looking stylish while enjoying quality time together. Since becoming a mother, Faith has often shares glimpses of her life with Sky, and many fans have noticed how much she appears to enjoy this new chapter.

Fans gush over their special bond

People couldn't get enough of the adorable duo. Image: Faith Nkesti

Source: UGC

The comments section soon filled with messages from people who couldn't get enough of the adorable duo.

@PraiseIro wrote:

"One of the very best kind of bond is the one between mother and daughter, anyday and anytime!"

Another admirer, @spicegirlixx, simply said:

"They look beautiful."

Meanwhile, @sikie4backup shared:

"She's enjoying motherhood."

Another user, @Niinameelah, added:

"What is life without a daughter?"

See more comments in the X post below:

Mzansi loves this side of Faith

While Faith Nketsi built her brand through entertainment, fashion and business, many social media users say watching her embrace motherhood has been just as inspiring. Every new glimpse of her life with Sky seems to resonate with supporters, who continue to cheer her on.

Their latest outing was another reminder that some of the most memorable moments are the simplest ones. Judging by the reactions online, fans are more than happy to see Faith creating precious memories with her little girl, and they cannot wait to see more of the mother-daughter duo.

Fans debate Faith's alleged cosmetic procedures

Recently Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi found herself trending after old BBL allegations resurfaced online, with some social media users claiming she and media personality Tebogo Thobejane allegedly used the same cosmetic surgeon.

The discussion reignited after before-and-after photos circulated on X, prompting mixed reactions from fans. While some were convinced Faith had undergone cosmetic enhancements, others defended her, arguing there is no proof and praising her appearance regardless.

The debate sparked fresh conversations about celebrity beauty standards and cosmetic surgery in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News