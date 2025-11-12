South African TV personality Faith Nketsi showed her body transformation in a before-and-after video

Nketsi, known as Queen Twerk, is one of the celebrities with a stunning body, and often gets dubbed the best BBL

Fans were left gushing over the star's impressive body, with many asking her to drop her weight loss routine

Faith Nketsi Shows Body Transformation in a Before-and-After Video, SA Gushes

South African social media personality Faith Nketsi showed off her new body after shedding some weight.

The star took to Instagram to show her fans her banging body, but also let them in on what she looked like before.

Faith shows off new body

On Instagram, the Have Faith reality TV star posted a clip of her looking plump, and another where she looked leaner. Many people had dubbed her the one with the best BBL in Mzansi.

Despite this, Nketsi has previously dispelled BBL rumours, saying her body is natural. In a tweet in 2023, Nketsi said, “It’s your fave saying I said I don’t want my bbl anymore for me. My babes, my body is top tier and there’s no question there! I know it and I love it! No surgeon can claim this masterpiece. Ok? OK,” she wrote.

In another post, Nketsi stated, “But how are some people saying I did surgery? At what time? Even while taking you guys through my entire journey. Weeehh, lazy people always have something to say. Bleh.”

After she gave birth to Baby Sky, Nketsi spoke about having a bigger bottom and how she wanted to shed that away

“I truly love my body né, but after a baby, I was left with a bigger bottom and no matter how much I lose weight, it’s not going anywhere. That time I miss my old jeans so much,” she posted.

SA reacts to Faith's new body

This is what some people had to say about Faith's booty.

scubalichi stated:

"I am in love with the thicker Faith Nketsi."

oratilemororo said:

"Mood! Good looking AF."

ayandavezi gushed:

"You were sooooo nunus hle."

nononathi asked:

"I don't remember you being that size. When was this?"

sasha_setlogelo laughed:

"Am I toxic for loving the thicker Faith?"

whinny_the_gorgeous reacted:

"Eish, I’m failing to choose now. You look great in both sizes."

ms.kittypong responded:

"Even, the face is slim, was it a diet? I want to lose weight as well, but my biggest obstacle is sugar."

minikuishonenzrevenge asked for pointers:

"How long did this take?"

msk_moabelo said:

"I love both versions of you."

