Faith Nketsi defended her body against claims of getting a Brazilian B*tt Lift (BBL) made by online users after she bounced back quickly after giving birth to her daughter, Sky

The Have Faith star shared three old photos showing that she was curvy even before her prime time in the entertainment industry

Mzansi, on the other hand, was not convinced, claiming Faith did do body enhancement, particularly on her tummy

Faith made it clear that she's not entertaining the crowd that keeps on claiming she went under the knife for the hourglass figure she flaunts online. Despite popular belief, the beauty dropped three throwback photos, showing that she's always been curvy.

Faith Nketsi dropped three old photos to silence people claiming her body isn't natural. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the Brazilian B*tt Lift trend among Mzansi celebs is why Nketsi has been subjected to uncomfortable questions about her body, especially after giving birth in August 2022. Online commenters questioned her flawless slim figure, and there were even rumours that she removed her ribs to have a flat tummy.

Tired of the rumours about her body, Nketsi recently reshared three photos from her Queen Twerk days to silence the trolls. In the caption, she wrote:

"Come for anything else. Not the body that keeps bodying my babes‍. Goodnight"

Mzansi split about Faith Nketsi's claims about her body being natural

@fezeka_stwayi said:

"Hayi Faith, your body has been worked on, and anyone can see that. Yes, you have a beautiful body, but you did enhancement on it. That hourglass shape is not natural."

@Mukhongelo3 shared:

"I think you did your tummy. Tell us the truth."

@Duanny_P posted:

"Tell us about the ribs you removed."

@NubianSen replied:

"This trending BBL has made people believe that any hot body with big bums and flat tummy is homemade."

@paballo_maseko commented:

"But you did remove some ribs."

@lenzuthando also said:

"They act like they never saw how curvy you were even before fame. Same as Mihlali. No BBL's, all natural! It's just pure jealousy in these streets"

@SReloadedd also shared:

"The only people who have been saying this about you are new people who just knew about you post 2019 in the heightened BBL Era. Anyone who knows and has followed "Queen Twerk" since 2011 will tell you Faith's body has been the same."

@Mukey2019 added:

"I was in the same school for 2 years with Faith Nketsi (High School). She's always had that body. I am shocked to learn how media keeps pushing the "cosmetic surgery" story."

Faith Nketsi says her booty grew bigger after having baby Sky, new mom complains about her postpartum body

In related news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi shared a post that most moms found relatable. The new mom complained about her body changes after giving birth.

According to TimesLIVE, Faith announced that she gave birth to her baby girl, Sky, in late August 2022. Since then, she has shared relatable mom content, especially for first-time moms.

Taking to Twitter, Faith said she's very satisfied with her postpartum body, but her booty grew bigger. While some people fight hard in the gym or even go under the knife to get a bigger behind, Nketsi said she doesn't like hers.

