Faith Nketsi shared that she gained a bigger booty after giving birth to her baby girl, Sky, in August 2022

The Have Faith star said she has been trying to get rid of the extra fat by working out, but it's not working

Moms who came across Nketsi's post also shared their postpartum body struggles in the comments section

Faith Nketsi recently shared a post that most moms found relatable. The new mom complained about her body changes after giving birth.

Faith Nketsu says she's been trying to lose booty fat after giving birth to Sky. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

According to TimesLIVE, Faith announced that she gave birth to her baby girl, Sky, in late August 2022. Since then, she has shared relatable mom content, especially for first-time moms.

Taking to Twitter, Faith said she's very satisfied with her postpartum body, but her booty grew bigger. While some people fight hard in the gym or even go under the knife to get a bigger behind, Nketsi said she doesn't like hers.

"I truely love my body ne, but after a baby, I was left with a bigger b*tt and no matter how much I lose weight it’s not going anywhere . That time I miss my old Jeans so much "

Mzansi moms found Faith Nketsi's post about her postpartum body relatable

@Anathi_Pezisa said:

"Jeans are also a problem, yhu hay shame. Having a baby changes your life, no matter how you look at it! Hayke the stretch marks tissue oils niks esebenzayo hay!"

@sandraCCm shared:

"Lol, mine finished the little booty I had. Now, ayikho at all, but I'm not complaining because 14 months later, I'm still enjoying the weight lost."

@amanda_manyoni posted:

"Same here. I've been gaining a lot of weight, and my baby will be turning 2 this year"

@SweetnessEhm replied:

"Nice life problems I’m okay with losing weight as long as my bum stays intact."

@MushHerMajesty commented:

"Welcome to the club ! Wait until number 2 comes along, there’s no return."

@sneh_khuzzy wrote:

"When you get a solution for those bums, please plug me!"

@PurPle05244820 added:

"Same, but I am fine with it"

