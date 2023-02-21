Home Affairs star Benda Ngxoli took to social media to blast male farmers who intimidate female farmers

The actress' mom, who is a single farmer, was recently shown a lack of respect by men who wanted to enter her premises forcefully

Ngxoli documented the ordeal on Twitter and even tagged the South African Police Services (SAPS) Twitter account to blast police officers who sided with the male farmers

Brenda Ngxoli has highlighted the difficulties that female farmers face in the country.

Brenda Ngxoli revealed that her mom was recently intimidated by male farmers who wanted to enter her premises forcefully. Image: @brendangxoli

According to ZAlebs, the actress recently took to social media to detail the struggles her mother, a single farmer with no male support, goes through. She claimed male farmers stole her mom's livestock, and she couldn't stand up for herself because they intimidated her.

Adding to the story, Brenda also shared a video of men who showed up on her doorstep requesting to be allowed inside her house.

"If anything happens.....Yesterday Mr Matiwane arrived with his Mtshana carrying a knobkerrie. Today ( got the date wrong in video)....he arrives with 4 men. One being a Traditional leader who is the same clan name as Mr Khaya Matiwane .None of the men are from Our Family.No prior request or warning about their Arrival. They wanted to come inside. This sort of behavior has happened to my Mum too before."

Fortunately, the former The River actress managed to chase away the unknown men, but they showed up again with the police. On Twitter, the star said she was too sceptical and didn't even believe the policemen were real police officers.

Mzansi people show support to Brenda Ngxolie and her mom

Brenda confirmed in a statement on Instagram that the matter was to be dealt with by authorities, and peeps rallied behind her and her mom.

@sikhakhanehoney said:

"Stay strong sisi."

@feziwe5826 shared:

"Thank you for the update, and I'm happy you are all safe "

@unathimolefe posted:

"As long as you are safe sisi."

@tankartara replied:

"We thank God you are ok. Buy pepper spray. You never know you might need it."

@lu_ngcabashe commented:

"One love big sis. Hope uberight apho ekhayeni."

@mirriam15 added:

"We love you chomi❤️"

