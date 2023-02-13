A video shows a man reacting to seeing how fit his bull when he went to its kraal to interact with it

In the Twitter video, the herdsman can be seen watching his bull do its thing with its impressive horns

Online users were in stitches over how impressed all the bystanders in the video also sounded chuffed by the bull

A video shows how much one man loves cattle. The man could see how strong his bull he as he spent time with his bull.

Netizens were in stitches over the amount of attention this man paid to his bull. People in the comments gave their thoughts about how the bull looked.

Twitter video of Zulu man tends to bull lovingly and goes viral

Online users could not help but crack a day what a man takes care of his big bull. In the clip on Twitter, The man proudly watched the bull burrowing into the ground with its horns. Watch the full video here to see the man petting his bull.

South Africans have jokes about Zulu man's love for bull

Mzansi peeps are never shy to crack jokes at another person's expense. Online users were amused as they saw how impressed he was over his beloved lifestock. Many people commented that he seemed completely taken with it.

@nkuleGogo commented:

"It’s trippy because it’s like the bulls can actually understand them!"

@_digitalgenius commented:

"Majestic Bantu People."

@silindilekhathi commented:

"The most amazing thing, I love this. It helps to protect the cows as they cannot be stolen easily."

@Mash279 commented:

"How did they even teach them to respond."

@100_kMokone commented:

"Not growing up in the villages will Rob you of wholesome experiences."

