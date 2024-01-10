A young man got women's attention on social media after showing off some signifiers of wealth

The guy lamented that he has everything in life except one thing - a wife and he earned many admirers

Countless were fascinated by the video, and women commented on the TikTok post shooting their shot

A handsome gent presented himself and what he has to offer a wife on social media. The young man posted pictures on his land.

A TikTok video shows a man with cows saying he is ready for a wife and women went wild. Image: @tangaceo

The video of the young guy received over 9000 likes. Many women were swayed, and some tried their luck with the prosperous guy.

Man shows off assets in TikTok video

A young guy in a TikTok video @tangaceo complained that he has many cows but can't find a wife. In the pictures, he posted a kraal full of cattle and pictures of himself admiring the herd.

See the pictures below.

Women gush over handsome bachelor

Many women commented on the video, eager to give him a chance. Lots of ladies volunteer themselves as the wife is looking for.

Candle.claro declared:

"I found my husband."

E_taimii commented:

"A whole wife here and no cows have come yet."

Botsang Kopi183 said:

"Wait for God's time he will provide a wife for you ,Keep praying."

Faffy_zw was amused:

"Yoh, the comments here people are so serious in 2024."

Sindiswa Sno Phakath joked:

"Hi. Ukuphi? (Where are you?) "

Woman crush on man with cows

In a related story, a man danced in front of a kraal. Women went wild in the comments.

