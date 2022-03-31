A gorgeous man who recently graduated has South African woman ready to cook and clean for him

His friend took to social media to share the snaps of the handsome young man and peeps could not contain themselves

South Africans took to social media and shared hilariously thirsty responses to the guy's graduation pics

A handsome graduate has Tweeps thirsting over him after his pics were shared on social media by his friend.

Social media influencer, Kgaugelo KC Mokholwane took to Twitter to congratulate his friend and the pictures have Mzansi feeling some type of way.

A gorgeous graduate has Mzansi drooling over him. Image: @Kgaugelo_KC/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Along with the pictures, Mokholwane posted on Twitter:

“Well done mfanaka!”

The post has since gained thousands of hilarious reactions from ladies drooling over the young man. Many people are wondering why the influencer didn’t tag his friend in the post.

Here’s what some peeps had to say:

@events_zoe said:

"Can you tag mfanaka, he deserves congratulations."

@_suppydotm posted:

"Normalize tagging your friends."

