Georgy Kavkaz's net worth, income, family, businesses, religion, profiles

Georgy Kavkaz, a chef and YouTube star, has made a significant income from the culinary arts profession and the brand endorsements he gets on his YouTube channel. He showcases easy-to-follow recipes, and he has other businesses that also supplement his income. What else do we know about this great chef?

The chef is 42 years old. Photo: @georgikavkaz on Instagram ( modified by author)

He makes caucasian culinary dishes and works with other businesses to market his products to his audience. He also makes how-to guides for home winemaking and home brewing. There is plenty more to learn about him and what he makes in this article if you read along.

Profile summary and bio

Тame Georgy Age 42 years ( as of 2022) Date of birth February 25, 1980 Nationality Russian Gender Male Religion Christian Profession YouTuber and chef Ethnicity Armenian Religion Christian Zodiac sign Pisces Height in centimetres 177 Height in meters 1.7 Height in feet 5'10" Weight in pounds 167 Weight in kilograms 76 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Wife Alesia Instagram @georgikavkaz Twitter GEORGI KAVKAZ YouTube GEORGY KAVKAZ Net worth $2.64 million

Early life

Georgy Kavkaz's nationality is Russian, and although it is not clear where exactly he was born, the food vlogger was raised in the Caucuses region. He was born in a modest middle-class family in the Russian Federation on February 25, 1980. Georgy Kavkaz's age as of 2022 is 42.

The well-known content creator is from Russia, and his family resides there. Photo: @georgikavkaz on Instagram (modified by author)

Georgy Kavkaz's siblings

His brothers and sisters are unknown, but his father was a former employee of a Russian company.

What ethnicity is Kavkaz? The professional chef is a Stavropol Krai native of Armenian descent. He completed his education in a public school and later relocated to a university in Moscow for his advanced studies in hotel management.

Georgy Kavkaz's religion

The famous chef is a Christian.

YouTube career

The culinary master initially worked in a restaurant but decided to make Caucasus cuisine through YouTube videos in 2016. The channel is aimed at sharing recipes with individual users and restaurants. Over 6 million people are subscribed to this channel today.

These self-developed Caucasian recipes are cooked and filmed outdoors and some indoors, with the experienced cook serving different dishes.

The full-length culinary films and cooking broadcasts have brought in considerable income. Some of the vlogger's recipes involve a lot in terms of hands-on, but his wife also makes other simpler homemade dishes.

Georgy Kavkaz's wine

An episode on the channel guides his audience on making homemade wine from grapes. There are several other videos of wine-making and home-brewing.

Georgy Kavkaz's businesses

Several other YouTube channels were created under the main one, offering various services, such as the real beauty of the Caucasus and expeditions. All these are detailed on his website, and they also bring considerable income.

Personal life

The popular online culinarian is married to a Russian woman named Alesia. Photo:@ georgikavkaz on Instagram ( modified by author)

The well-known chef resides in Russia with his family. Georgy Kavkaz's wife is a Russian lady named Alesya Eremenko, and the two are parents of four girls. The food blogger regularly shares pictures of his wife and kids on his website.

Alesya actively participates in her husband's online activities, offers helpful channel advertising suggestions, and assists him with camera work as he travels.

Georgy Kavkaz's net worth

The estimated net worth of the vlogger is $2.6 million. He makes money mainly on YouTube. There, he receives compensation through sponsorships and commercials. His YouTube channel generates about $650,000 annually, which is his main revenue source.

This channel's 30-day average viewership is 5.2 million, with over 6.1 million subscribers. A video's average viewership is 1.8 million.

He also has an active Instagram account with over 762K followers.

Georgy Kavkaz has made a fortune as a cook, thus becoming a celebrity. The blogger has a popular YouTube channel with millions of subscribers. His videos have a sizable viewership because of the jam-packed authentic Caucasus scenic beauty, warmhearted feast recipes, and travel vlogs.

