Meet Ameyaw Debrah, Ghana’s biggest lifestyle blogger

Regarded as one of the most successful bloggers in Ghana, Ameyaw Debrah is a multiple award-winning lifestyle and celebrity blogger, freelance journalist and entrepreneur. His career spans over 15 years, and he has witnessed the digital media revolution in the country. Ameyaw Debrah's biography takes through his transcendence to stardom.

Ameyaw Debrah's keen interest in African entertainment news made him one of the most celebrated West African columnists and bloggers. His sharp critique of the Ghanaian entertainment industry made him a people's favourite, putting him in the spotlight and earning opportunities to work with renowned brands like Nike.

Ameyaw Debrah's profile summary and bio

Birthname Ameyaw Kissi Debrah Famous as Ameyaw Debrah Gender Male Date of birth 21 July 1981 Age 42 years (as of January 2024) Birthday 21 July Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Accra, Ghana Current residence Accra, Greater Accra Region, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Alma mater Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Occupations Blogger, freelance journalist, reporter Known for Celebrity gossip Marital status Married Spouse Elsina Debrah Children 2 (Nathan and Samuel Amo-Ameyaw) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedIn

Ameyaw Debrah's age

The blogger was born Ameyaw Kissi Debrah on 21 July 1981 in Accra, Ghana. He is 42 years old in January 2024, and his zodiac sign is Cancer. He hails from the black ethnic community and is a Ghanaian national.

Educational background

Kissi is an alumnus of Adisadel College in Cape Coast, Ghana. He joined the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2001 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Publishing Studies degree in 2005. He had his National Service Secretariat (NSS) programme at Ovation International Magazine in Accra.

Ameyaw Debrah's career

At Ovation, Kissi covered stories about the Ghanaian entertainment industry. In 2007, he was a contributor to ModernGhana.com, Jamati.com and Orijin-ent.com.

He joined Voices of Africa, a Netherlands-based media project, in 2007, and his position entailed submitting photos, videos and news from Ghana for Africanews.com. Between January and February 2008, Kissi worked with Nike by providing content for a Youth tournament held in Accra.

Ghana's biggest lifestyle blogger is also a Skype correspondent on StarGist, an entertainment segment on Africa Magic. He also contributes to the content of Glitz Africa Magazine and EbonyLife TV. Kissi was also an ambassador for Malta Guinness' Africa Rising Campaign.

Tabulated below are the other roles that Kissi served:

Duration Organisation Position September 2013 - Present Ameyaw Debrah Media Business Owner January 2021 - January 2022 Scooper News Ghana Honorary Editor-in-Chief August 2015 - December 2017 YEN.com.gh Managing Editor August 2015 - December 2017 YEN.com.gh Country Manager December 2014 - July 2015 Ringier Ghana Project Manager - Pulse Ghana September 2009 - May 2012 GhanaWeb Content Editor, Entertainment

Ameyaw Debrah's blog

Kissi launched his blog in September 2013. The website debuted its iPhone app in 2010. In 2012, the website launched an internet-based talent hunt competition to discover and promote new music in Ghana. Kissi also launched the My Ghana Campaign, a platform that allows readers to record short clips airing their views on the issues ailing Ghana.

Managing career

Coptic, an award-winning Ghanaian music producer, appointed Kissi as his manager in the country and Africa. Ameyaw is also responsible for upcoming talents to be signed to Coptic's African music production branch, Rebel Musik. Kissi also assumed management of Pappy Kojo in 2014.

Ameyaw TV

In 2018, Debrah launched Ameyaw TV, a web portal of numerous video formats streaming on YouTube. He auditioned diverse aspiring TV presenters and rolled out the production of News in One, Daily Buzz, Trend Mill, and later Trending GH.

Ameyaw Debrah's new studio

In July 2022, Kissi made headlines after unleashing his new studio, Ameyaw Debrah Media Office and Ameyaw TV Studio, for his blogging business. The facility was part of his 41st birthday gift, and the before and after photos shared on Ameyaw Debrah's Facebook page stunned many since he had turned a container into a masterpiece.

Ameyaw Debrah's contact

Debrah enjoys a significant following on social media platforms, and his audience is an excellent business tool. For business inquiries, contact him through these platforms:

Email: ads@ameyawdebrah.com

ads@ameyawdebrah.com Telephone: +233264- AMEYAW

Ameyaw Debrah's wife

On 10 March 2023, Ameyaw Debrah celebrated his 5th marriage anniversary. The famous blogger married his long-term girlfriend, Elsina, in a traditional ceremony on 6 March 2018, culminating in a white wedding on 10 March 2018.

The couple share a kid, Nathan Debrah. The freelance journalist has another son, Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, who is affiliated with Southampton FC.

Ameyaw Debrah's net worth

The renowned blogger did not disclose how much he earns in 2024. However, unverifiable sources peg his net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Ameyaw Debrah is a famous Ghanaian blogger, freelance journalist and entrepreneur. He has played a significant role in the evolution of digital media in Ghana.

