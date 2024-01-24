Global site navigation

Meet Ameyaw Debrah, Ghana’s biggest lifestyle blogger
Celebrity biographies

Meet Ameyaw Debrah, Ghana’s biggest lifestyle blogger

by  Priscillah Mueni

Regarded as one of the most successful bloggers in Ghana, Ameyaw Debrah is a multiple award-winning lifestyle and celebrity blogger, freelance journalist and entrepreneur. His career spans over 15 years, and he has witnessed the digital media revolution in the country. Ameyaw Debrah's biography takes through his transcendence to stardom.

Ameyaw Debrah
Ameyaw Debrah is Ghana’s biggest lifestyle blogger. Photo: @ameyaw112 on Instagram (modified by the author)
Source: Instagram

Ameyaw Debrah's keen interest in African entertainment news made him one of the most celebrated West African columnists and bloggers. His sharp critique of the Ghanaian entertainment industry made him a people's favourite, putting him in the spotlight and earning opportunities to work with renowned brands like Nike.

Ameyaw Debrah's profile summary and bio

BirthnameAmeyaw Kissi Debrah
Famous asAmeyaw Debrah
GenderMale
Date of birth21 July 1981
Age42 years (as of January 2024)
Birthday21 July
Zodiac signCancer
BirthplaceAccra, Ghana
Current residenceAccra, Greater Accra Region, Ghana
NationalityGhanaian
EthnicityBlack
ReligionChristianity
Sexual orientationStraight
Eye colour Dark brown
Hair colourBlack
Alma materKwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology
OccupationsBlogger, freelance journalist, reporter
Known forCelebrity gossip
Marital statusMarried
SpouseElsina Debrah
Children2 (Nathan and Samuel Amo-Ameyaw)
Social mediaInstagram X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedIn

Read also

Who is Holy Ten's wife, Kimberly Richards? Everything about her

Ameyaw Debrah's age

The blogger was born Ameyaw Kissi Debrah on 21 July 1981 in Accra, Ghana. He is 42 years old in January 2024, and his zodiac sign is Cancer. He hails from the black ethnic community and is a Ghanaian national.

Educational background

Kissi is an alumnus of Adisadel College in Cape Coast, Ghana. He joined the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2001 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Publishing Studies degree in 2005. He had his National Service Secretariat (NSS) programme at Ovation International Magazine in Accra.

Ameyaw Debrah's blog
Debrah's platform focuses on celebrity lives. Photo: @Ameyaw Debrah on Facebook (Modified by the author)
Source: Facebook

Ameyaw Debrah's career

At Ovation, Kissi covered stories about the Ghanaian entertainment industry. In 2007, he was a contributor to ModernGhana.com, Jamati.com and Orijin-ent.com.

He joined Voices of Africa, a Netherlands-based media project, in 2007, and his position entailed submitting photos, videos and news from Ghana for Africanews.com. Between January and February 2008, Kissi worked with Nike by providing content for a Youth tournament held in Accra.

Read also

Holy Ten’s age, wife, education, songs, house, cars, profiles, net worth

Ghana's biggest lifestyle blogger is also a Skype correspondent on StarGist, an entertainment segment on Africa Magic. He also contributes to the content of Glitz Africa Magazine and EbonyLife TV. Kissi was also an ambassador for Malta Guinness' Africa Rising Campaign.

Tabulated below are the other roles that Kissi served:

DurationOrganisationPosition
September 2013 - Present Ameyaw Debrah MediaBusiness Owner
January 2021 - January 2022Scooper News GhanaHonorary Editor-in-Chief
August 2015 - December 2017YEN.com.ghManaging Editor
August 2015 - December 2017YEN.com.ghCountry Manager
December 2014 - July 2015Ringier Ghana Project Manager - Pulse Ghana
September 2009 - May 2012GhanaWebContent Editor, Entertainment

Ameyaw Debrah's blog

Kissi launched his blog in September 2013. The website debuted its iPhone app in 2010. In 2012, the website launched an internet-based talent hunt competition to discover and promote new music in Ghana. Kissi also launched the My Ghana Campaign, a platform that allows readers to record short clips airing their views on the issues ailing Ghana.

Read also

Did Felix O. Adlon, Pamela Adlon's ex-husband, remarry? Everything we know

Ameyaw Debrah's Twitter
Besides blogging, Kissi is an influencer. Photo: @ameyaw112 on Instagram (modified by the author)
Source: Instagram

Managing career

Coptic, an award-winning Ghanaian music producer, appointed Kissi as his manager in the country and Africa. Ameyaw is also responsible for upcoming talents to be signed to Coptic's African music production branch, Rebel Musik. Kissi also assumed management of Pappy Kojo in 2014.

Ameyaw TV

In 2018, Debrah launched Ameyaw TV, a web portal of numerous video formats streaming on YouTube. He auditioned diverse aspiring TV presenters and rolled out the production of News in One, Daily Buzz, Trend Mill, and later Trending GH.

Ameyaw Debrah's new studio

In July 2022, Kissi made headlines after unleashing his new studio, Ameyaw Debrah Media Office and Ameyaw TV Studio, for his blogging business. The facility was part of his 41st birthday gift, and the before and after photos shared on Ameyaw Debrah's Facebook page stunned many since he had turned a container into a masterpiece.

Read also

Omarion's brothers and sisters: all his 6 siblings ranked

Ameyaw Debrah's contact

Debrah enjoys a significant following on social media platforms, and his audience is an excellent business tool. For business inquiries, contact him through these platforms:

  • Email: ads@ameyawdebrah.com
  • Telephone: +233264- AMEYAW

Ameyaw Debrah's wife

On 10 March 2023, Ameyaw Debrah celebrated his 5th marriage anniversary. The famous blogger married his long-term girlfriend, Elsina, in a traditional ceremony on 6 March 2018, culminating in a white wedding on 10 March 2018.

The couple share a kid, Nathan Debrah. The freelance journalist has another son, Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, who is affiliated with Southampton FC.

Ameyaw Debrah's net worth

The renowned blogger did not disclose how much he earns in 2024. However, unverifiable sources peg his net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Ameyaw Debrah is a famous Ghanaian blogger, freelance journalist and entrepreneur. He has played a significant role in the evolution of digital media in Ghana.

Read also

Giyani: Land of Blood actor Elvis Nkosi's age, career, profiles, net worth

READ ALSO: How much does Alix Earle make in 2024? The Tik-Tok star's net worth

Briefly.co.za explored Alix Earle's net worth. She is famously known for being an American social media influencer, podcast host and one of the fastest-growing TikTok stars.

Alix Earle is regarded as the internet's hot best friend thanks to her candidness. She shares her unfiltered life struggles with relationships and acne, and her followers consider her trustworthy.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel