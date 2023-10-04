Did Felix O. Adlon, Pamela Adlon's ex-husband, remarry? Everything we know

Felix O. Adlon is a German screenwriter and producer best known for Younger and Younger (1993). In addition, he is an ex-celebrity spouse widely recognized as Pamela Adlon's ex-husband. A renowned actress, Pamela has received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for her natural talent. The duo were married for over a decade before calling it quits in 2010.

Felix and Pamela Adlon got married in 1996. Photo: Amanda Edwards via Getty Images, @Felix Adlon on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After their divorce, Felix moved on to marry German-Austrian singer, vocal coach and actress Nina Adlon. The duo currently reside in Vienna, Austria, with their three children. However, they prefer keeping their marital details away from the internet’s prying eyes.

Felix O. Adlon’s profile summary and bio

Full name Felix Oktavian Adlon Nickname Felix Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 1967 Age 56 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Munich, Germany Current residence Vienna, Austria Nationality German Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Alma mater Ithaca College Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Pamela Adlon Children 6 Parents Percy and Eleonore Adlon Profession Writer and producer Net worth $1.2 million Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is Felix O. Adlon?

Felix at The Berlin Administrative Court. Photo: Joerg Carstensen

Source: UGC

Felix O. Adlon (aged 56 as of 2023) was born on 26 June 1967 in Munich, Germany. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

He is the only child of Percy and Eleonore. Percy, his father, is a German filmmaker, screenwriter and producer, while his mother, Eleonore, is a film producer. From 1987 to 1991, he attended Ithaca College in New York City, earning a bachelor's degree in Film and Photography.

Professional career

As a writer, Oktavian’s work was in Salmonberries, Eat Your Heart Out and Mahler on the Couch. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional storytelling abilities and creative vision.

How much is Felix O. Adlon’s net worth?

Various sources pen Felix’s net worth at $1.2 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Felix O. Adlon’s profiles

The Munich native is active on social media. He has 1,000 Facebook followers and 419 followers on Instagram as of 27 September 2023.

Who is Pamela Adlon?

Actress Pamela Adlon at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine Impact Awards at The Line Hotel. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: UGC

With a career spanning over four decades, Pamela has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Some of her acting credits include:

Little Darlings ( 1982)

1982) Pleasures (1986)

(1986) Murder One (1996)

(1996) Plump Fiction (1997)

(1997) Hercules (1998)

(1998) Net Worth (2001)

(2001) Major Flake (2001)

(2001) The Animatrix (2003)

(2003) Brother Bear (2003)

(2003) Lucky 13 (2005)

(2005) Unscripted (2005)

(2005) The Wedding Bells (2007)

(2007) Conception (2011)

(2011) Bumblebee (2018)

(2018) Oddballs (2023)

Pamela Adlon’s age

Pamela (aged 57 as of 2023) was born on 6 July 1966 in New York City, USA. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Felix O. Adlon's zodiac sign is Cancer. Photo: Ron Galella via Getty Images, @Felix Adlon on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

She is the daughter of Marina Lucy and Donald Maxwell, who was a television comedy writer-producer and author of comic books and science fiction pulp novels. Marina is English, while Donald is of Russian-Ukrainian descent.

How tall is Pamela Adlon?

The actress stands 4 feet 11 inches (150 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 108 pounds (49 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-25-35 inches. Pamela has dark brown hair and eyes.

Is Pamela Adlon married?

Pamela exchanged nuptials with Felix in 1996 after dating for a short period. The pair divorced in 2010 after being married for 14 years, citing irreconcilable differences. They have three daughters who are actresses: Gideon, Odessa and Valentine.

Pamela Adlon’s net worth

Pamela Adlon at BuzzFeed's AM To DM in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: UGC

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pamela has an estimated net worth of $16 million in 2023. Her primary source of income is her successful 41-year-old acting career.

Felix O. Adlon gained notoriety for his marriage to Hollywood star Pamela Adlon. However, they divorced, and Felix moved on to marry Nina Adlon.

READ ALSO: Who is Eric Maurice, Sheryl Lee Ralph's first husband? Everything about him

As published on Briefly.co.za, Eric Maurice became popular the day he started a relationship with the famous and award-winning Hollywood actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Eric Maurice was Sheryl Lee Ralph's first husband; they married for over a decade between 1990 and 2001.

Source: Briefly News