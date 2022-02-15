Who is Daisy Taylor? Age, boyfriend, career, profiles, measurements, net worth

Daisy Taylor is a renowned American social media personality. She is famous for her boldness and honing her craft as an actress and model. As a transgender woman, Daisy has unapologetically expressed her sexuality through her social media platforms. These details debunk her life and every detail her fans are interested in knowing about her.

Daisy Taylor's fame was propelled by her confidence in being a transgender woman. She began featuring as an adult film entertainer in 2018 and has become a household name. Her boldness and confidence have earned her an income and a niche to woo more followers and grow her audience. As a public figure, she has been the face of beauty and fashion brands.

Daisy Taylor's profile summary

Daisy Taylor's biography

These details about Daisy Taylor decipher who she is, her rise to fame, and what she does. They also address the intricate details about her life and how she has maintained her status as a social media personality.

How old is Daisy Taylor now?

Taylor was born on 28th May 1998 in the United States of America. Therefore, as of February 2022, Daisy Taylor age is twenty-three years old.

Daisy Taylor's body measurements

Daisy is a model famous for her gorgeous looks and banging body. Daisy Taylor's height is 178 cm. Her body measurements are 34-26-36 inches, and her beautiful brown eyes complement her gorgeous body. She weighs approximately 66 kg.

Daisy Taylor's family

Not much is known about her family. She ventured into the adult entertainment industry when she was twenty years old and is only in her fourth year but has grown tremendously.

Daisy Taylor's boyfriend

Daisy has had at least one romantic relationship. However, in 2019, she tweeted about the end of her relationship.

Daisy Taylor's career

Daisy worked in the "A industry" and was featured on the cover of the Zoo Magazine. She has set a record as one of the most stylish models on social media platforms. She has worked with talented figures like Kelly Norton.

As an actress, she was featured in the Path To Forgiveness, a film directed by Witness Wright. Her bold personality has fetched her tens of thousands of followers on social media. As a result, she has been the face of several fashion and beauty brands.

Daisy Taylor's net worth

Taylor earns an income as a model, actress and media personality. Her net worth is allegedly estimated at $3 million.

What is Daisy Taylor's Instagram?

She shares snippets of her life and gorgeous photos on her Instagram account. As of February 2022 she has 88,000 followers. Apart from Instagram, she is also active on Twitter.

Daisy Taylor is a sensational adult film entertainer and model. Her mind-blowing looks and bold personality have earned her a legion of fans. Her career as a social media personality has also earned her an income.

