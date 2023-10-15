Meet Jamie Oliver's children: Get to know the Chef's five kids in detail

Despite his celebrity status, Jamie Oliver is a doting father to his children. He never shies away from sharing anecdotes about his brood, a testament to his pride in the title. Go through these details as they debunk Jamie Oliver's children's names and ages.

Born on 27th May 1975, Jamie Trevor Oliver is a British celebrity chef, restaurateur and author. He rose to fame for his casual approach to cuisine, which propelled him to front several TV shows, including MasterChef Australia. He also owns a chain of restaurants. Who are Jamie Oliver's children?

Jamie Oliver's kids' names

How many kids does Jamie Oliver have? Despite the hustle and bustle of his demanding career, Jamie is a present father to his five children and a loving husband. Go through these details as they explore Jamie Oliver's kids' ages and identities.

Poppy Honey Rosie

Full name: Poppy Honey Rosie

Poppy Honey Rosie Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 18th March 2002

18th March 2002 Age: 21 years (as of October 2023)

21 years (as of October 2023) Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Brownish-blonde

Brownish-blonde Social media: Instagram

Poppy Honey was born on 18th March 2002; she is 21 as of October 2023. She graduated from Leeds University in July 2023, and her mother shared an emotional post expressing her joy while looking back at her daughter's journey to academic excellence.

What do Jamie Oliver's daughters do?

Her Instagram account shows Poppy was in her university's netball team. She also enjoys camping and travelling. She is also a model affiliated with Premier Models.

Daisy Boo Pamela

Full name: Daisy Boo Pamela

Daisy Boo Pamela Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 10th April 2003

10th April 2003 Age: 20 years (as of October 2023)

20 years (as of October 2023) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Daisy Boo Pamela is the second eldest of Jamie Oliver's daughters. She was born on 10th April 2003 and is 20 years old as of October 2023. Unlike her elder sister, she prefers a private life, and her Instagram account is private.

Nonetheless, she often makes cameos on her parents' Instagram accounts. On her 18th birthday, her mother shared a heartfelt message in an Instagram caption, looking back at her growth.

Petal Blossom Rainbow

Full name: Petal Blossom Rainbow

Petal Blossom Rainbow Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 3rd April 2009

3rd April 2009 Age: 14 years (as of October)

14 years (as of October) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Petal Blossom Rainbow was born on 3rd April 2009, and is the third of Jamie Oliver's kids. Petal is 14 years old. Jooles celebrated Petal's 14th birthday by sharing her childhood photos on her Instagram post, whose caption reminisced highlights of her favourite memories.

Buddy Bear

Full name: Buddy Bear Maurice

Buddy Bear Maurice Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 15th September 2010

15th September 2010 Age: 13 years (as of October 2023)

13-year-old Buddy was born on 15th September 2010. He is the eldest of Jamie Oliver's sons. According to a source, Buddy will soon follow in Jamie's footsteps. Allegedly,

Buddy has taken his dad's experience on board and is about to put it into play with his cookery show.

He has already had great success with content on YouTube and Instagram. Jamie's fans have long been asking for his son to have his show for their kids to enjoy.

The series will see Buddy joined in the kitchen by other children as he teaches recipes and gives helpful tips to youngsters on how to get started with cooking.

According to the insider, Bear will fly solo in the project and rely on his celebrity father to show him the ropes of hosting a cooking show. According to his mum, Buddy is also a keen surfer.

River Rocket

Full name: River Rocket Blue Dallas

River Rocket Blue Dallas Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 7th August 2016

7th August 2016 Age: 7 years (as of October 2023)

What did Jamie Oliver call his new baby? River Rocket is the youngest in the family. He was born on 7th August 2016. Unlike his siblings, River is accident-prone, stirring speculations about River Oliver's autism. Jamie Oliver confirmed that River breaks items in the house. However, he did not insinuate that River is autistic.

Frequently asked questions

The answers to these questions catch you up on Jamie Oliver's family dynamics. They also delve deeper into his wife's identity and what she does.

Who is Jamie Oliver's wife?

Oliver married the love of his life, Juliette Norton, popularly known as Jools, in July 2000. Jools is an author and former model. Jools confessed to severe dyslexia and only read her first novel at 38.

Jools met her husband while in high school, and 2021, Jamie opened up during The Australian Women's Weekly about the lessons he had learnt throughout his marriage of over 20 years.

Are Jamie and Jules still together?

Jamie Oliver and Jools renewed their marital vows in April 2023, celebrating 23 years of marriage during a private ceremony held at a beachside.

How many kids does Jamie Oliver have?

The celebrity chef has five children. The eldest, Poppy, was born in 2002, while their youngest, River, was born in 2016.

What are the full names of Jamie Oliver's children?

The celebrity has five children, and he and his wife are known for their penchant for unique names. Jamie Oliver's children's names are:

Poppy Honey Rosie

Daisy Boo Pamela

Petal Blossom Rainbow

Buddy Bear Maurice

River Rocket Blue Dallas

Does Jamie Oliver have a daughter?

The celebrity chef has three daughters. The eldest, Poppy Honey Rosie, recently graduated from Leeds University. The other two are Daisy Boo Pamela and Petal Blossom Rainbow.

As highlighted above, Jamie Oliver and Jools have a penchant for unique names for their children. In mid-2019, Jamie Oliver's family relocated to Spain Hall, Finchingfield, Essex County, in the United Kingdom.

