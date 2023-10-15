Meet Jamie Oliver's children: Get to know the Chef's five kids in detail
Despite his celebrity status, Jamie Oliver is a doting father to his children. He never shies away from sharing anecdotes about his brood, a testament to his pride in the title. Go through these details as they debunk Jamie Oliver's children's names and ages.
Born on 27th May 1975, Jamie Trevor Oliver is a British celebrity chef, restaurateur and author. He rose to fame for his casual approach to cuisine, which propelled him to front several TV shows, including MasterChef Australia. He also owns a chain of restaurants. Who are Jamie Oliver's children?
Jamie Oliver's kids' names
How many kids does Jamie Oliver have? Despite the hustle and bustle of his demanding career, Jamie is a present father to his five children and a loving husband. Go through these details as they explore Jamie Oliver's kids' ages and identities.
Poppy Honey Rosie
- Full name: Poppy Honey Rosie
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 18th March 2002
- Age: 21 years (as of October 2023)
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Hair colour: Brownish-blonde
- Social media: Instagram
Poppy Honey was born on 18th March 2002; she is 21 as of October 2023. She graduated from Leeds University in July 2023, and her mother shared an emotional post expressing her joy while looking back at her daughter's journey to academic excellence.
What do Jamie Oliver's daughters do?
Her Instagram account shows Poppy was in her university's netball team. She also enjoys camping and travelling. She is also a model affiliated with Premier Models.
Daisy Boo Pamela
- Full name: Daisy Boo Pamela
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 10th April 2003
- Age: 20 years (as of October 2023)
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Blue
Daisy Boo Pamela is the second eldest of Jamie Oliver's daughters. She was born on 10th April 2003 and is 20 years old as of October 2023. Unlike her elder sister, she prefers a private life, and her Instagram account is private.
Nonetheless, she often makes cameos on her parents' Instagram accounts. On her 18th birthday, her mother shared a heartfelt message in an Instagram caption, looking back at her growth.
Petal Blossom Rainbow
- Full name: Petal Blossom Rainbow
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 3rd April 2009
- Age: 14 years (as of October)
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Brown
Petal Blossom Rainbow was born on 3rd April 2009, and is the third of Jamie Oliver's kids. Petal is 14 years old. Jooles celebrated Petal's 14th birthday by sharing her childhood photos on her Instagram post, whose caption reminisced highlights of her favourite memories.
Buddy Bear
- Full name: Buddy Bear Maurice
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 15th September 2010
- Age: 13 years (as of October 2023)
13-year-old Buddy was born on 15th September 2010. He is the eldest of Jamie Oliver's sons. According to a source, Buddy will soon follow in Jamie's footsteps. Allegedly,
Buddy has taken his dad's experience on board and is about to put it into play with his cookery show.
He has already had great success with content on YouTube and Instagram. Jamie's fans have long been asking for his son to have his show for their kids to enjoy.
The series will see Buddy joined in the kitchen by other children as he teaches recipes and gives helpful tips to youngsters on how to get started with cooking.
According to the insider, Bear will fly solo in the project and rely on his celebrity father to show him the ropes of hosting a cooking show. According to his mum, Buddy is also a keen surfer.
River Rocket
- Full name: River Rocket Blue Dallas
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 7th August 2016
- Age: 7 years (as of October 2023)
What did Jamie Oliver call his new baby? River Rocket is the youngest in the family. He was born on 7th August 2016. Unlike his siblings, River is accident-prone, stirring speculations about River Oliver's autism. Jamie Oliver confirmed that River breaks items in the house. However, he did not insinuate that River is autistic.
Frequently asked questions
The answers to these questions catch you up on Jamie Oliver's family dynamics. They also delve deeper into his wife's identity and what she does.
Who is Jamie Oliver's wife?
Oliver married the love of his life, Juliette Norton, popularly known as Jools, in July 2000. Jools is an author and former model. Jools confessed to severe dyslexia and only read her first novel at 38.
Jools met her husband while in high school, and 2021, Jamie opened up during The Australian Women's Weekly about the lessons he had learnt throughout his marriage of over 20 years.
Are Jamie and Jules still together?
Jamie Oliver and Jools renewed their marital vows in April 2023, celebrating 23 years of marriage during a private ceremony held at a beachside.
How many kids does Jamie Oliver have?
The celebrity chef has five children. The eldest, Poppy, was born in 2002, while their youngest, River, was born in 2016.
What are the full names of Jamie Oliver's children?
The celebrity has five children, and he and his wife are known for their penchant for unique names. Jamie Oliver's children's names are:
- Poppy Honey Rosie
- Daisy Boo Pamela
- Petal Blossom Rainbow
- Buddy Bear Maurice
- River Rocket Blue Dallas
Does Jamie Oliver have a daughter?
The celebrity chef has three daughters. The eldest, Poppy Honey Rosie, recently graduated from Leeds University. The other two are Daisy Boo Pamela and Petal Blossom Rainbow.
As highlighted above, Jamie Oliver and Jools have a penchant for unique names for their children. In mid-2019, Jamie Oliver's family relocated to Spain Hall, Finchingfield, Essex County, in the United Kingdom.
READ ALSO: Queston Brown's biography: What disease does Tabitha Brown's son have?
Briefly.co.za published in-depth details about Queston Brown's biography. Queston Brown is best recognised as Tabitha Brown's son and has been topping the headlines lately, attracting a colossal fanbase on social media.
Tabitha Brown is no stranger on social media, thanks to her content related to health and positivity. Even though she has been guarded about some aspects of her life, fans have been curious to know more about her son, Quston Brown. What disease does he suffer from?
Source: Briefly News