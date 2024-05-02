Tashas menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Tashas is an esteemed restaurant chain in South Africa that is popular for its diverse menu, which features a range of renowned dishes crafted with fresh, quality ingredients and artistic flair. The hospitality giant, headed by Natasha Sideris, opened their first restaurant in 2005 and has since expanded to 24 locations in South Africa and the UAE. Discover Tashas menu and prices in South Africa in 2024.

Tashas stand out from the rest due to their delicious food, stunning ambience, and unmatched service. They are also committed to using fresh, high-quality ingredients and crafting each dish meticulously. Natasha's passion for quality and eye for detail has given rise to Tasha's moniker: the Anti-Franchise Franchise.

Tashas menu and prices in South Africa

The South African restaurant offers a sophisticated and diverse menu that combines international flavours with local inspiration. Tashas cater to various tastes and preferences, from hearty breakfast options to elegant lunch and dinner dishes.

Tashas breakfast menu

Below is Tashas' restaurant menu for breakfast and prices:

Item Prices Hummus Toastie From R 143 Dr Paw Paw (V) From R 153 Classic Breakfast From R 173 Mini Breakfast From R 115 Butternut zucchini rosti (V) From R 130 Old School Omelette From R 140 Plain Omelette From R 73 Oats From R 73 Livers on Toast From R 123 Sweetcorn Scramble From R 128 Salmon Scramble From R 155 Citrus Sunrise (V) From R 160 Classic French Toast From R 123

Tashas salads menu

Below are the salads they offer and their prices:

Menu Price Quinoa & Barley Feta Salad (V) From R 170 Halloumi Salad From R 195 Chopped House Salad (V) From R 140 Texas Salad (V) From R 165 Tuna Garden Salad From R 198 tashas® Caesar From R 153 Butternut Salad (V) From R 165 Sicilian Panini (V) From R 135 Schnitzel Sarmie From R 190 Prego From R 160 Rump Zarmie From R 170 Whole Wheat Chicken Wrap From R 140

Tashas menu Sandton

In case you want to visit their Sandton branch, here are the foods you can take and the prices:

Dish Price Description Tashas French Toast From R102 Brioche French toast, berries, maple syrup Green Veg Omelette From R98 Free-range eggs, spinach, mushrooms, feta cheese, tomato, chives Crunchy Sesame Glazed Chicken Open Sandwich From R138 Chicken, sesame seeds, cucumber, tomato, rocket, mayonnaise Little Miss Sunshine From R94 Free-range eggs, avocado, bacon, tomato, rocket, feta cheese Verde Chicken Soup From R126 Chicken, vegetables, spices Butternut Salad From R134 Butternut, feta cheese, pine nuts, balsamic dressing Pampoenkoekies with Ice Cream From R78 Cinnamon sugar-coated pumpkin fritters & vanilla ice cream Sicilian Panini From R112 Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, rocket, pesto, balsamic glaze Banana & Cinnamon Tahini Oats From R78 Peanut butter & chia vanilla overnight oats, yoghurt, tahini, cinnamon & maple oat milk, grilled banana, goji berries, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, homemade chia & cherry jam & halva Parmesan & Couscous Crusted Chicken From R152 Chicken breast, couscous, parmesan cheese, tomato, rocket, balsamic dressing Chicken Pot Pie From R138 Chicken, vegetables, creamy mushroom sauce, herbs, parmesan short-crust pastry Open Chicken Souvlaki From R152 Chicken skewers, flatbread, red onion, tomato, dill tzatziki, rocket, halloumi, fries Breakfast Fry-Up From R126 Balsamic honey mustard glazed pork bangers, potato wedges, grilled onions, mushrooms, parsley, tomato, egg, rocket, coriander & chives Frankies Curry From R148 Chicken, potatoes, carrots, peas, spices, rice Grilled Corn Salad From R126 Grilled corn, avocado, feta cheese, lime juice, chilli flakes Protein Pancakes From R78 Protein pancakes, berries, maple syrup Toasted Sandwiches & Croissants From R98 Various fillings to choose from

Tashas Waterfront menu

Here are the Waterfront dishes and their price:

Dish Price Tashas French Toast From R 102 (v) Chicken & Wild Mushroom From R 88 Sicilian Panini From R 112 (v) Green Veg Omelette From R 98 (v) Grilled Salmon From R 228 Little Miss Sunshine From R 94 (v) Caesar Salad From R 118 Lemon Meringue Pie From R 78 (v) Chocolate Brownie From R 78 Vegetarian Lasagna From R 198 (v)

Tashas extras menu

For extras, here is what you can get and the price:

Menu Prices Chicken Breast From R 53 Goats cheese From R 53 Avo From R 43 Feta From R 23 Mozzarella From R 28 Halloumi From R 65 Sundried tomatoes From R 35 Cottage cheese From R 40 Cheddar From R 28 170g tuna From R 73 Olives From R 35 Italian sausages From R 43 Macon From R 53 Bacon From R 40 Parma Ham From R 73 40g Smoked Salmon From R 90 150g Rump From R 93

Tashas sides menu

Enjoy Tashas' unique dishes with the following sides:

Menu Prices Chips From R 48 Crushed Baby Potatoes From R 35 Side Broccoli From R 65 Side Greek Salad From R 73 Side Green Salad From R 70 Rice From R 40 Side Butternut From R 45

Tashas pasta menu

Enjoy your favourite pasta at Tashas' at the following prices:

Menu Prices Ninetta’s Napoletana (V) From R 86 Arrabbiata (V) From R 88 Bolognese From R 126 Creamy Pesto From R 167 Zucchini Rosa (V) From R 140 Baked meat pasta From R 228 Savvas Chicken Pasta From R 152

Tashas cocktail menu

Enjoy a delicious Tashas cocktail that has stood the test of time. Below is Tashas menu 2024:

Menu Price Description Mimosa with a Twist From R98 Vodka/Orange/Cointreau/Bubbles Flamingo Room Cocktail From R84 South African Gin/Sweet Vermouth/Rasberry The Square Pimm's Cup From R82 Gin/Lemon/Berry Tea Syrup/Elderflower/Ginger Ale Sherry Cobbler From R82 Cherries/Port/Sherry King Cole Bloody Mary From R84 Vodka/Lemon/Mary Mix/Tomato Cocktail Palms & Sand From R86 Dark Rum/Fresh Pineapple/Fresh Orange Juice/Coconut French 18 From R84 Gin/Rose/Lemon/Chamomile/Bubbles Nectarine Side Car From R78 Nectarine Infused Brandy/Lemon/Cointreau Orchards and Fields From R84 Gold Rum/Fresh Pineapple/Fresh Apple/Raspberry/Absinthe Negroni From R84 South African Gin/Caperitif/Sweet Vermouth/Campari Tashas Old Fashioned From R84 Bourbon/Bitters/Maple Syrup/ Sesame/A touch of Smoke Pineapples don't Grow on Trees From R84 Tequila/Grapefruit/Vanilla/Sweet Smoke

Tashas drinks menu

Tashas offer an extensive list of favourite drinks, as seen below.

Menu Prices Still Water From R 36 Sparkling Water From R 36 Fanta From R 40 Sprite From R 40 Coke From R 40 Milo From R 23 Hot choc From R 25 Rock shandy From R 38 Teas From R 18 Fresh fruit juice From R 28 Cordial roses From R 8 Milkshakes From R 32 Flullatos From R 38

Who owns Tashas?

Natasha Sideris is the Founder and CEO of Tashas Group in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. She grew up in a family of hoteliers and learned about the business from her father.

She established Tashas' first branch in Johannesburg in 2005 and later expanded to other locations in Cape Town and Durban. In 2014, with a business partner, they expanded their business into the UAE, opening their first location in Dubai.

Is Tasha's South African?

While born and bred in South Africa, Natasha now resides in Dubai, where she runs her business. She is passionate about growing the business organically, in collaboration with other like-minded partners in international markets.

What are other businesses run by Tashas Group?

Tashas Group include a variety of concepts, including:

Flamingo Room by Tashas

This elevated dining concept inspired by African glamour is the second of the group's brands to launch. The stylish elevated dining concept delivers the ultimate elegance with a flourish of flamboyance and playfulness. It has three locations, the first in Dubai, opening in 2017 and the others in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Avli by tashas

This is also an elevated dining concept inspired by Natasha's Greek heritage. It is located in Dubai and is inspired by the rustic courtyards of the Mediterranean. It is also a place where families and friends come together and share their stories.

Le Parc by Tashas

This concept was inspired by Paris' stylish cafes and much-loved food and flower markets. It opened in 2021 in Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg. It is the first of the group's branches in South Africa to offer a Food Emporium and a gift shop that offers a bespoke shopping experience.

What type of food does Tashas serve?

Tashas' dishes are primarily vegetarian, with an option to add protein. They also combine seasonal flavours and textures designed to burst with flavour in every bite.

What sets Tashas' menu apart from the rest?

Tashas food is made on order using the freshest ingredients. Its highly skilled staff guarantees excellent service in a beautiful space.

Above is the Tashas menu and prices in South Africa. The restaurant chain has created dishes that are both mouth-watering and nutritious. Each of the group's restaurants has a unique personality that sets it apart. Make a point and visit one of their branches and enjoy a healthy eating journey.

