Tashas menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Tashas is an esteemed restaurant chain in South Africa that is popular for its diverse menu, which features a range of renowned dishes crafted with fresh, quality ingredients and artistic flair. The hospitality giant, headed by Natasha Sideris, opened their first restaurant in 2005 and has since expanded to 24 locations in South Africa and the UAE. Discover Tashas menu and prices in South Africa in 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Tashas menu and prices in South Africa
- Tashas breakfast menu
- Tashas salads menu
- Tashas menu Sandton
- Tashas Waterfront menu
- Tashas extras menu
- Tashas sides menu
- Tashas pasta menu
- Tashas cocktail menu
- Tashas drinks menu
- Who owns Tashas?
- Is Tasha's South African?
- What are other businesses run by Tashas Group?
- What type of food does Tashas serve?
- What sets Tashas' menu apart from the rest?
Tashas menu and prices in South Africa
The South African restaurant offers a sophisticated and diverse menu that combines international flavours with local inspiration. Tashas cater to various tastes and preferences, from hearty breakfast options to elegant lunch and dinner dishes.
Tashas breakfast menu
Below is Tashas' restaurant menu for breakfast and prices:
|Item
|Prices
|Hummus Toastie
|From R 143
|Dr Paw Paw (V)
|From R 153
|Classic Breakfast
|From R 173
|Mini Breakfast
|From R 115
|Butternut zucchini rosti (V)
|From R 130
|Old School Omelette
|From R 140
|Plain Omelette
|From R 73
|Oats
|From R 73
|Livers on Toast
|From R 123
|Sweetcorn Scramble
|From R 128
|Salmon Scramble
|From R 155
|Citrus Sunrise (V)
|From R 160
|Classic French Toast
|From R 123
Tashas salads menu
Below are the salads they offer and their prices:
|Menu
|Price
|Quinoa & Barley Feta Salad (V)
|From R 170
|Halloumi Salad
|From R 195
|Chopped House Salad (V)
|From R 140
|Texas Salad (V)
|From R 165
|Tuna Garden Salad
|From R 198
|tashas® Caesar
|From R 153
|Butternut Salad (V)
|From R 165
|Sicilian Panini (V)
|From R 135
|Schnitzel Sarmie
|From R 190
|Prego
|From R 160
|Rump Zarmie
|From R 170
|Whole Wheat Chicken Wrap
|From R 140
Tashas menu Sandton
In case you want to visit their Sandton branch, here are the foods you can take and the prices:
|Dish
|Price
|Description
|Tashas French Toast
|From R102
|Brioche French toast, berries, maple syrup
|Green Veg Omelette
|From R98
|Free-range eggs, spinach, mushrooms, feta cheese, tomato, chives
|Crunchy Sesame Glazed Chicken Open Sandwich
|From R138
|Chicken, sesame seeds, cucumber, tomato, rocket, mayonnaise
|Little Miss Sunshine
|From R94
|Free-range eggs, avocado, bacon, tomato, rocket, feta cheese
|Verde Chicken Soup
|From R126
|Chicken, vegetables, spices
|Butternut Salad
|From R134
|Butternut, feta cheese, pine nuts, balsamic dressing
|Pampoenkoekies with Ice Cream
|From R78
|Cinnamon sugar-coated pumpkin fritters & vanilla ice cream
|Sicilian Panini
|From R112
|Grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, rocket, pesto, balsamic glaze
|Banana & Cinnamon Tahini Oats
|From R78
|Peanut butter & chia vanilla overnight oats, yoghurt, tahini, cinnamon & maple oat milk, grilled banana, goji berries, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, homemade chia & cherry jam & halva
|Parmesan & Couscous Crusted Chicken
|From R152
|Chicken breast, couscous, parmesan cheese, tomato, rocket, balsamic dressing
|Chicken Pot Pie
|From R138
|Chicken, vegetables, creamy mushroom sauce, herbs, parmesan short-crust pastry
|Open Chicken Souvlaki
|From R152
|Chicken skewers, flatbread, red onion, tomato, dill tzatziki, rocket, halloumi, fries
|Breakfast Fry-Up
|From R126
|Balsamic honey mustard glazed pork bangers, potato wedges, grilled onions, mushrooms, parsley, tomato, egg, rocket, coriander & chives
|Frankies Curry
|From R148
|Chicken, potatoes, carrots, peas, spices, rice
|Grilled Corn Salad
|From R126
|Grilled corn, avocado, feta cheese, lime juice, chilli flakes
|Protein Pancakes
|From R78
|Protein pancakes, berries, maple syrup
|Toasted Sandwiches & Croissants
|From R98
|Various fillings to choose from
Tashas Waterfront menu
Here are the Waterfront dishes and their price:
|Dish
|Price
|Tashas French Toast
|From R 102 (v)
|Chicken & Wild Mushroom
|From R 88
|Sicilian Panini
|From R 112 (v)
|Green Veg Omelette
|From R 98 (v)
|Grilled Salmon
|From R 228
|Little Miss Sunshine
|From R 94 (v)
|Caesar Salad
|From R 118
|Lemon Meringue Pie
|From R 78 (v)
|Chocolate Brownie
|From R 78
|Vegetarian Lasagna
|From R 198 (v)
Tashas extras menu
For extras, here is what you can get and the price:
|Menu
|Prices
|Chicken Breast
|From R 53
|Goats cheese
|From R 53
|Avo
|From R 43
|Feta
|From R 23
|Mozzarella
|From R 28
|Halloumi
|From R 65
|Sundried tomatoes
|From R 35
|Cottage cheese
|From R 40
|Cheddar
|From R 28
|170g tuna
|From R 73
|Olives
|From R 35
|Italian sausages
|From R 43
|Macon
|From R 53
|Bacon
|From R 40
|Parma Ham
|From R 73
|40g Smoked Salmon
|From R 90
|150g Rump
|From R 93
Tashas sides menu
Enjoy Tashas' unique dishes with the following sides:
|Menu
|Prices
|Chips
|From R 48
|Crushed Baby Potatoes
|From R 35
|Side Broccoli
|From R 65
|Side Greek Salad
|From R 73
|Side Green Salad
|From R 70
|Rice
|From R 40
|Side Butternut
|From R 45
Tashas pasta menu
Enjoy your favourite pasta at Tashas' at the following prices:
|Menu
|Prices
|Ninetta’s Napoletana (V)
|From R 86
|Arrabbiata (V)
|From R 88
|Bolognese
|From R 126
|Creamy Pesto
|From R 167
|Zucchini Rosa (V)
|From R 140
|Baked meat pasta
|From R 228
|Savvas Chicken Pasta
|From R 152
Tashas cocktail menu
Enjoy a delicious Tashas cocktail that has stood the test of time. Below is Tashas menu 2024:
|Menu
|Price
|Description
|Mimosa with a Twist
|From R98
|Vodka/Orange/Cointreau/Bubbles
|Flamingo Room Cocktail
|From R84
|South African Gin/Sweet Vermouth/Rasberry
|The Square Pimm's Cup
|From R82
|Gin/Lemon/Berry Tea Syrup/Elderflower/Ginger Ale
|Sherry Cobbler
|From R82
|Cherries/Port/Sherry
|King Cole Bloody Mary
|From R84
|Vodka/Lemon/Mary Mix/Tomato Cocktail
|Palms & Sand
|From R86
|Dark Rum/Fresh Pineapple/Fresh Orange Juice/Coconut
|French 18
|From R84
|Gin/Rose/Lemon/Chamomile/Bubbles
|Nectarine Side Car
|From R78
|Nectarine Infused Brandy/Lemon/Cointreau
|Orchards and Fields
|From R84
|Gold Rum/Fresh Pineapple/Fresh Apple/Raspberry/Absinthe
|Negroni
|From R84
|South African Gin/Caperitif/Sweet Vermouth/Campari
|Tashas Old Fashioned
|From R84
|Bourbon/Bitters/Maple Syrup/ Sesame/A touch of Smoke
|Pineapples don't Grow on Trees
|From R84
|Tequila/Grapefruit/Vanilla/Sweet Smoke
Tashas drinks menu
Tashas offer an extensive list of favourite drinks, as seen below.
|Menu
|Prices
|Still Water
|From R 36
|Sparkling Water
|From R 36
|Fanta
|From R 40
|Sprite
|From R 40
|Coke
|From R 40
|Milo
|From R 23
|Hot choc
|From R 25
|Rock shandy
|From R 38
|Teas
|From R 18
|Fresh fruit juice
|From R 28
|Cordial roses
|From R 8
|Milkshakes
|From R 32
|Flullatos
|From R 38
Who owns Tashas?
Natasha Sideris is the Founder and CEO of Tashas Group in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. She grew up in a family of hoteliers and learned about the business from her father.
She established Tashas' first branch in Johannesburg in 2005 and later expanded to other locations in Cape Town and Durban. In 2014, with a business partner, they expanded their business into the UAE, opening their first location in Dubai.
Is Tasha's South African?
While born and bred in South Africa, Natasha now resides in Dubai, where she runs her business. She is passionate about growing the business organically, in collaboration with other like-minded partners in international markets.
What are other businesses run by Tashas Group?
Tashas Group include a variety of concepts, including:
Flamingo Room by Tashas
This elevated dining concept inspired by African glamour is the second of the group's brands to launch. The stylish elevated dining concept delivers the ultimate elegance with a flourish of flamboyance and playfulness. It has three locations, the first in Dubai, opening in 2017 and the others in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.
Avli by tashas
This is also an elevated dining concept inspired by Natasha's Greek heritage. It is located in Dubai and is inspired by the rustic courtyards of the Mediterranean. It is also a place where families and friends come together and share their stories.
Le Parc by Tashas
This concept was inspired by Paris' stylish cafes and much-loved food and flower markets. It opened in 2021 in Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg. It is the first of the group's branches in South Africa to offer a Food Emporium and a gift shop that offers a bespoke shopping experience.
What type of food does Tashas serve?
Tashas' dishes are primarily vegetarian, with an option to add protein. They also combine seasonal flavours and textures designed to burst with flavour in every bite.
What sets Tashas' menu apart from the rest?
Tashas food is made on order using the freshest ingredients. Its highly skilled staff guarantees excellent service in a beautiful space.
Above is the Tashas menu and prices in South Africa. The restaurant chain has created dishes that are both mouth-watering and nutritious. Each of the group's restaurants has a unique personality that sets it apart. Make a point and visit one of their branches and enjoy a healthy eating journey.
