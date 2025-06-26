Social media has been abuzz after media personality Pabi Moloi's ex-husband Ruan Adams made "damning" allegations

The Power FM star's ex-hubby allegedly accused the star of cheating on him with actor Christopher Jaftha

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the allegations allegedly made by Adams

Pabi Moloi’s Ex-husband allegedly made some damning allegations about the star. Image: @pabimoloi, @musakhawula

Things just got a lot messier between media personality Pabi Moloi and her ex-husband Ruan Adams during their legal battle, after he allegedly made some damning allegations about the star.

Recently, things took a sour turn after it was alleged that Ruan Adams accused the Power FM radio host of cheating on him with fellow actor Christopher Jaftha.

According to a post shared on social media by the gossip page Maphepha Ndaba, Adams claimed that Jaftha might be the father of Moloi's child and demanded that a paternity test be done.

In court papers that were seen by Sunday World Newspaper, Ruan Adams claimed:

"I have suspected for some time that (name withheld) is the biological child of a television personality and former colleague of the respondent, namely Christopher Jafta. The respondent had a love affair with Christopher Jafta around the same time that the respondent and I were together sexually."

The court papers further stated:

I am advised, and accept this advice, that section 37 of the Children’s Act 38 of 2005 states that if a respondent refuses to give a paternity test, the court may warn the mother that this refusal could impact her credibility," Adams said.

Fans react to Ruan Adams' alleged claims

Shortly after Maphepha Ndaba posted the alleged claims made by Adams, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to them. Here's what they had to say:

stephythemakeupartist wrote:

"One thing about men, they lie when they lose their bag! I don’t believe this story… he’s desperate to tarnish Pabi’s name! Same as Quinton Jones lied about Minnie dating Edwin. Edwin has never met Minnie, but today the entire country ran with the story. I don’t believe this man."

mwalicious_jay said:

"If women can feel entitled to claim 50% of assets on divorce, why can’t men do the same…Just feeling sorry for the child being dragged into all this chaos."

afrika_zah commented:

"Pabi surely tried to resist, but Christopher is just too hot. I could have made the mistake also."

abuti_katleho_ responded:

"Judging by the comments in here, cheating is bad when done by a man, but understandable when it’s a woman, noted. Please note I never said it’s right when a man cheats. There’s a huge problem with people glamorising cheating. Doesn’t matter the gender."

Pabi Moloi was allegedly accused of cheating. Image: @pabimoloi

