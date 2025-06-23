Former Big Brother Mzansi star Themba Broly has been hit with multiple accusations, including drug abuse

The reality TV star has finally hit back at the rumours and the people behind them, including Sol Phenduka

Fans have called for Sol Phenduka to apologise to Themba Broly for the unsavoury remarks he made

Big Brother Mzansi season three housemate Themba ‘Broly’ Mabaso has called out Sol Phenduka. The reality TV star accused Sol of spreading false rumours about him on Podcast And Chill with MacG.

Themba Broly wants Sol Phenduka to apologise for his remarks. Image: Thembabroly, Solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Themba calls out Sol Phenduka

The My Inked World reality TV star was on Gogo Skhotheni's The Venting Podcast, where he addressed a number of things. From facing drug abuse allegations to beating someone to a pulp, Broly finally told his side of the story.

In a clip shared by Gogo Skhotheni posted on Sunday, 22 June 2025, Themba called out Sol Phendula for spinning a false story about an alleged assault that took place. Broly said Phenduka and he have a somewhat close relationship, and he would have appreciated a call or text from the Kaya 959 radio presenter.

"I know him, I just do not like how he went about this. First of all, I did not attack the person who went to their podcast. He was supposed call me and talk to me."

Themba mentioned that he was called to the podcast, but he was not in the right headspace to visit them. When he was finally ready, Broly said he contacted them, but they instead spun a false narrative about him, instead of fact-checking.

"Spreading false rumours about me in such a big platform is not nice," he closed off.

Fans weigh in on Themba's video

Peeps are seemingly pleased to see Themba standing up for himself and correcting the false narratives about his life.

Mpungose Mvelo reacted:

"No, you must call him and explain your side of the story, there's no man-to-man man lana phela it's not personal phela what he spoke is what he heard, if you feel there is a need to explain anything, call them and explain your side, don't go to podcasts."

Msmoosah argued:

"Well, I've never seen or heard Themba taking accountability, but we've seen how he acted on his show."

Ke_low_ clapped:

"Damn, brother handled this situation like a pro. S/O my brother for not shooting and wanting attention by ranting and causing a misdemeanour about the whole thing."

Om Johana was disappointed:

"Me too, I LOVE Sol, but I can see this guy is really hurt in his heart. It would be an honourable thing to do of Sol to apologise publicly to the guy and chop it up. This is really not a good time for animosity and hatred and all that. Please @solphenduka call up the guy, arrange a space and apologise."

Bianca Shynay shared:

"Even if Sol said allegedly, it's not even about the story, it's how he viewed their relationship. He saw him as a close friend and as a brother. His pain is not that the story was talked about, it's that his friend spoke about it instead of picking up the call to check on him."

SA blames Mphowabadmo for Themba's downfall

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpho Wa Badimo is catching shade after the latest incident her ex-husband was involved in

Themba Broly is at the centre of controversy after he was accused of harassing a woman and beating up several individuals

Mzansi claims Themba's ex, who is a sangoma, is to blame for how his life has turned out

