It's official, the South African controversial Sangoma and DJ Gogo Skhotheni announced the return of her channel

The reality TV star announced that her Venting Podcast was also returning under the Gogo Skhotheni Channel

The Sangoma, now turned Christian, shared this announcement on her social media pages

Gogo Skhotheni shared an exciting announcement on social media.

Source: Instagram

Things seem to be looking good for the controversial sangoma turned Christian, Gogo Skhotheni. The reality TV star recently made an exciting announcement on her social media pages.

The Gobela who lost her son Monde Junior in 2024, excitedly revealed that her popular podcast, Venting Podcast, is returning under her new project, Gogo Skhotheni Channel.

"Thank you to everyone who stayed loyal during our break season. We see you and appreciate you! Now we’re officially BACK under the @gogo_skhotheni_channel channel with The Venting Podcast Coming Back, with other new great podcasts and amazing hosts. Raw, real, and ready to shake things up. Don’t forget to subscribe, share, and ride the wave with us. Let’s go! @gogo_skhotheni_channel please follow us and don’t forget to subscribe,"she wrote.

See the post here.

Skhotheni also shared another message on her new Instagram page for her upcoming project :

"We’re BACK and we’re not going anywhere! Shoutout to everyone who held us down during the break. The Gogo Skhotheni’s channel is officially reloaded with fresh energy, powerful voices, and real conversations.

"From The Venting Podcast dropping this coming Monday at 13:00 and the brand new Coming podcast dropping first week of June, we’ve got shows hosted by bold personalities and stories that matter. This is more than content. It’s a channel of excitement, a channel of real conversations, a channel of strong voices. Tap in, subscribe, and ride this wave with us."

Gogo Skhotheni announced the return of 'Venting Podcast.'

Source: Instagram

A look at Gogo Skhotheni's spiritual journey

Gogo Skhotheni's spirituality hit the spotlight when she announced her retirement from ubungoma. She shared a video telling fans that she was now a born-again Christian. Part of her message said:

"I'm officially making this video to announce that I am no longer a traditional healer. I am no longer a sangoma. I'm no longer practising as a sangoma. I'm no longer doing consultations and no longer giving out isidliso and imbiza."

Days later, a video of Gogo Skhotheni delivering a powerful sermon in church started circulating on social media. Fans blasted her for her inappropriate dressing in church.

Gogo Skhotheni announces lobola to ex-husband

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that the reality TV star and former sangoma, Gogo Skhotheni, surprised her ex-husband when she announced her lobola to another man.

The DJ and podcaster set tongues wagging on social media when she announced she's ready to take the next step in her relationship with an unnamed man after breaking up with Monde Shange.

Social media users shared varying reactions to text messages of Gogo Skhotheni talking to her former partner at a crucial moment.

