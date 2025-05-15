Popular singer Bucie Nkomo has confirmed that she's no longer married to her estranged husband, Lucky Nkomo

The award-winning songstress, who previously revealed the trauma she went through in her marriage, announced her freedom on her social media account this week

Fans of the Superman songstress took to her social media post this week to congratulate her on her divorce

Singer Bucie Nkomo celebrates her divorce in video

Source: Instagram

Award-winning singer Bucie Nkomo has confirmed the finalisation of her divorce from her husband, Lucky Nkomo.

The Superman songstress, who previously opened up about the trauma of divorce in the public eye, announced on her social media account this week that she's free.

Nkomo revealed on her TikTok account on Wednesday, 14 May, that she's no longer married.

"Hello, hello. I am just here to tell you that, sweetheart, you can start over. And there's so much power, and joy, and peace, and most of all, freedom in starting over."

"Never be afraid to start over, start over. This is life after divorce, stay tuned," said the musician in the video.

South Africans respond to the songstress' video

_Enhle wrote:

"Started over and studied until MBA. I got a promotion to middle management and moved to a bigger house and bought a German machine and travelled overseas. Starting over is really a magical experience."

Valencia responded:

"This is the third video. I’m coming across today of ladies saying “start over”. Is this a sign from God telling me to let go and start over? Kwaze kwanzima, (it's getting difficult)"

Ony said:

"I don't like complaining, but I am complaining! We want our album sis Bucie, please."

BRENDY SP wrote:

"Sesi Bucie, what you did on those songs, 'Easy to Love', 'Easy to love', 'Don't let it burn', it can never be done."

tumi_za88 said:

"Oh, yes queen, another soldier back alive. Siyabulela."

Livhuwani M replied:

"Bucie, remember you once said even if we put a diamond in front of you, you’d still pick a man? Do you still feel the same?"

Naledi said:

"When I sing “baby, you gonna lose me” he thinks I’m just singing. That time my heart has moved from on your marks, to get set."

Ntombi Mosella Modibedi wrote:

"Lalela sana (listen here). Even the glow says it all. Huuu I left after 26 yrs. Peace."

@Thulisilelemon reacted:

"It was hard 1 year ago, but gal I'm loving me more than anything."

Ngamla Nkuna said:

"Everlasting beauty sweetheart. I even wrote you a special song that I would like you to sing."

Singer Bucie Nkomo celebrates her divorce in video. Image: Bucie Nkomo

Source: Facebook

Singer Bucie Nkomo’s ex-husband’s house was reportedly bombed by rogue police

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in February that singer Bucie Nkomo's ex-husband's house in Fourways was reportedly bombed by rogue police.

It is reported that the fake police banged on Lucky Nkomo’s home in Fourways and instructed him to open it.

The Hawks have allegedly opened a case of malicious damage to property at the Douglasdale Police Station.

