South African controversial music executive Nota Nhlamulo Baloyi recently reacted to Denise Zimba’s gorgeous body

Berita’s ex-husband retweeted pictures of the How To Ruin Christmas star on his social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section reacting to what Nota Baloyi had to say about the actress’ body

Nota Baloyi had something to say about Denise Zimba's body. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! Nota Baloyi never ceases to amaze social media users as he makes it a point to comment on everything that is trending.

Recently, the controversial music executive went on X (formerly Twitter) and reacted and retweeted Denise Zimba’s pictures, where she showed off her gorgeous, toned body.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nota Baloyi's remark

Shortly after the star shared his remark on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here are some of the comments below:

@WhysoCrus questioned:

"Is that an instruction or a figure of speech?"

@Tumza_walenyora said:

"Most people really missed it. They think my goat is thirsting on her."

@Obakeng985 commented:

"This woman doesn't understand how lawyers work. If she keeps posting thirst traps, she'll only see her kids when she can afford to fly to Germany."

@TshegoWatsona responded:

"If you had a hot body, you’d also be proud of it. But you look like chopsticks. So you won’t get it. Go to the gym, it will make sense regardless of how many kids you have."

baBiMiLoZ replied:

"I don't have much to say, and I'm broke, but I love you. For you, I'd do heists to make you happy. I'd even become a scammer and sell the ANC, just for you. Please DM me your phone number if you accept my proposal."

Denise Zimba broke the internet with her gorgeous curves. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Denise Zimba bemoans losing kids

Meanwhile, Denise Zimba took to X and shared a post referencing that she lost custody of her kids. Actress shared a photo which read: "I made you," accompanied by an illustration of a woman holding a baby.

Briefly News reported that Denise's marriage ended when the media personality revealed that her husband had an affair with her best friend. Since then, Denise lost custody of her children to her husband, who is a German citizen.

Briefly News spoke with psychologist and relationship expert Penny Holburn about how parents can cope with losing a custody battle and continue being effective and caring parents. She explained:

"There are situations where a parent is denied custody, and it is unfair. You have the choice to fight it legally or accept it. When you can interact with the child at all, be a good parent to the child. Almost everyone can benefit from learning how to parent."

SA reacts to Denise Zimba's alleged new boyfriend

Briefly News previously reported that netizens are convinced Denise Zimba is back on the dating market after dropping files about her failed marriage.

Weeks after dragging her previous marriage to filth, it appears that Denise Zimba is slowly moving on from the drama. The former Generations actress revealed how her ex-husband/ baby daddy had an affair with her best friend, later revealing the mistress' identity and causing a social media storm. It appears she has moved on, glowing even, after unpacking her dirty laundry.

