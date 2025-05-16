The late rapper AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, doesn't shy away from trying new things in life

Kairo Forbes' grandmother posted a video of herself attending a modelling class in Waterfall, Midrand

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Lynn attending modelling classes at her age

Lynn Forbes takes modelling lessons. Image: @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Glamorous granny and the late AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, doesn't shy away from trying new things at her age.

Recently, the inspirational speaker posted yet another video after she shared one of her videos showing off her moves to an 80s classic song by Katrina and The Waves.

In the recent clip, Forbes revealed that she was taking modelling lessons at Waterfall City, in Midrand.

She captioned the video:

"Find your tribe at @acemodelswaterfall Women and become the woman you were always meant to be. We’re just getting started! When was the last time you did something for yourself, because you matter most? When was the last time you did something because your age doesn’t limit you? When was the last time you did something to boost your confidence? When was the last time you did something that scared you, but made you stronger? When was the last time you did something your future self will thank you for. When was the last time you did something for the first time?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lynn Forbes'modelling lesson

Shortly after the star shared the clip of her lessons, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

joannbarnwell said:

"Love this! Tx Lynn."

refirewoke wrote:

"Ohhhhh gosh I'd love to do something like this."

love_fela commented:

"Oh mommy❤️🔥 Self-love on the highest level!"

trudzuniverse responded:

"It gives you… main character energy."

Lynn Forbes is trying new hobbies at her old age. Image: @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes lost AKA

AKA passed away in 2023 in a fatal shooting in Durban that was caught on CCTV footage. Lynn publicly mourned her son and continued to uplift his legacy. She and Kairo collected AKA's Global Visionary Award at the 19th BET Hip Hop Awards in 2023.

AKA also left behind a daughter, Kairo Forbes, whom he shared with DJ Zinhle. The DJ has melded her blended family with Murdah Bongz, who has paid his respects to the late rapper. Nadia Nakai, who was dating AKA at the time of his passing, is still close with his daughter. The pair did a TikTok dance challenge together and were a viral hit.

AKA's murder trial is yet to reach any conclusion since five men who were arrested have appeared before the Durban High Court. The accused are charged as suspects in the murder of AKA and Tebello Tinz Motsoane, who died alongside the rapper.

Lynn Forbes sets record straight about Kairo's performance

Briefly News previously reported that Lynn Forbes, AKA Glammy, has set the record straight on why and how Kairo Forbes ended up on stage at Joburg Day.

Following the social media outrage regarding Kairo Forbes's Joburg Day performance, Lynn Forbes has set the record straight. She responded to an X (formerly known as Twitter) exchange between @RubuThulisa and @NubianBella_Don, who were debating whether it was acceptable or not for Kairo to perform.

