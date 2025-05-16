A video of a group of young Black men enjoying themselves on a farm, with farmer-style outfits, won the internet and left many entertained

The light-hearted post shared on TikTok was a tongue-in-cheek nod to Afrikaaner families recently leaving Mzansi

Social media users loved the humour and swag, saying the guys looked like they owned the land already, and joking about the 49 US refugees

A few funny gents shared a clip of themselves as farm owners. Image: /@tebzntuli

A fun and cheeky moment caught at a local farm has the whole timeline cracking up, and loving the vibe.

The video was shared on TikTok by @tebzntuli and had social media users in stitches with the clever joke behind it.

Farming fits and land banter

The guys rocked full khaki gear, looking straight off a farm shoot. One stood next to a proper safari vehicle while another chilled beside a woman who might have been from the farm. The TikTok user captioned the clip, saying they were enjoying the land, clearly throwing shade with a smile.

It was a playful reference to recent news about 49 Afrikaners leaving Mzansi for the US, making it seem like the guys were now claiming the leftover land. They looked confident, cool, and fully in the moment, and the post's vibe was giving: "We're here now."

The "Great Tsek" of 2025

A local woman shared a future history lesson about 49 Afrikaaner farmers who claimed their lives were in danger and moved to refugee status. She mocked their move by pretending to be a teacher asking her learners about details. Calling the 49 "Voortstekkers," she sparked laughter online.

SA loves the smart idea

Social media users couldn't get enough of the energy. Comments were flying in, calling the group "farming ready" and saying the style worked for them. Many jokingly asked them to let them know when there would be another land conference.

Some said the gents were already marking their territory like it was theirs to keep. Others came for the vibes, loving how the group took a political topic and flipped it into comedy gold.

Social media users asked where they could buy the khakhi farmer's clothes. Image: Cavan Images

Barneto Wood asked:

"When is the next conference? We need to join 🤣🤣."

User @Buf123 said:

"You guys are lucky you already marking your territory 😂."

User @atz added:

"Enjoy the business you created ❤️."

User @user9983678091991 said:

"That was fast🤣🤣."

User @uh teased:

"When is the second half going? We want more land."

User @Milkboy asked:

"I love this for us 🤣😂😂 where can I order my khakis?"

