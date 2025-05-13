A hilarious video of a woman pretending to be a teacher in 2085 has gone viral for its comedic take on a fictional historical event

The skit humorously portrays the “Great Tsek,” a mock migration of Afrikaner farmers seeking refugee status in the US, after political drama in SA, which was shared on TikTok

Social media users were rolling with laughter, calling the clip iconic and demanding more episodes from the funny creator

A hilarious woman gave a future lesson on the Afrikaner farmers' migration, calling it a "Great Tsek". Image: dndndognerd

Source: TikTok

A local woman left Mzansi in stitches after posting a funny clip pretending to teach a future classroom about the fictional “Great Tsek” of 2025.

The video, posted on TikTok handle @dndndognerd, had social media users entertained as she pretended to be a teacher dishing out spicy political history.

The teacher from 2085 drops jokes

The video starts with the woman chilling on a chair and holding a pen like it’s a wand of knowledge. After telling the kids what the history lesson is going to be start with, she begins the “lesson” by asking, “When did the Great Tsek happen?” and pretends to call on a learner named Kobus, who hilariously responds, “May 2025.”

She then fake-questions another learner, Ntokozo, asking why the Great Tsek happened and proceeds to voice out Ntokozo's sassy response. She shares that it all started when Voortsekkers couldn’t handle equality and spun it like they were victims. To end it off, the teacher drops the final mic-drop moment, asking why South Africans were mad and answers herself with a dramatic flair, saying, because they thought the world was stupid.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA can't get over the voortsekkers

The viral clip attracted 548K views, 62K likes, and 5.4K shares from social media users who couldn't get enough of the video. Many felt the woman nailed every detail and wanted a series on the futuristic lesson.

Some said the “Great Tsek” might just be an official topic in future South African history books. Others joked that boredom was a personal choice in Mzansi when creators like @dndndognerd were serving hilarious content non-stop.

Mzansi peeps shared how much they loved local social media content. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

User @Lindyp asked:

"Is South Africa a real country, or were we just placed here to frustrate God 😂?"

User @Healing_Heart said:

"I just watched a video of them being welcomed by an official in the USA. One of the first things he said was, "A lot of you are farmers, right? We have great need of your skill", can't wait for them to realise none of them are farmers 😂🤣."

User @Mpendulo(Skywalker)Tembe added:

"Unfortunately, we are gonna need you to keep making these 😂😂."

User @Risuna Grace enquired:

"Did you just time-travel us to 2085? The best history teacher of 2085😂."

User @Samsihle Msomi commented:

"I love your content, no DNA just RSA🇿🇦."

User @Look Who's Here said:

"😂 You just made my day. Didn't see this one coming. You guys are so creative. South Africans have this special ability to turn a volatile situation into a hilarious joke 😂."

