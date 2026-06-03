Police have launched a manhunt after an 18-year-old learner was allegedly hacked to death with a panga in Soweto

The teenager had reportedly left home to visit a friend before he was attacked by unknown suspects near a local secondary school

The victim later died from his injuries at a local clinic, while police continue investigating the motive behind the killing

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An 18-year-old learner was killed in Soweto. Image: Brento Geach

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – Police have launched a manhunt for suspects involved in the brutal murder of an 18-year-old learner who was allegedly attacked with a panga in Braamfischerville, Soweto.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), officers responded to a report of a death at a local clinic at approximately 10:35 am on Tuesday, 2 June 2026. Upon arrival, medical personnel directed police to the lifeless body of the teenager.

What happened?

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, who attended a secondary school in Meadowlands, had left his home earlier that morning to visit a friend in Phase 1, Braamfischerville.

Police said the pair later went to a secondary school in the area, where the teenager was allegedly attacked and assaulted by unknown suspects.

The victim suffered severe injuries during the attack and was rushed to a local clinic in a private vehicle. Despite efforts to save his life, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have not yet established a motive for the killing, and no arrests have been made.

Police have appealed to members of the public who may have information about the incident to come forward. Information can be shared anonymously through the Crime Stop line on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPSApp.

Investigations into the murder are ongoing.

See post from the SAPS here:

Learner stabbed to death at school

In similar news, an 18-year-old learner was stabbed to death at a school in Mhluzi near Middelburg in Mpumalanga as schools entered their second week of reopening. Grade 11 learner killed during break. The incident occurred on 20 January 2026 during break time. Police said three male learners went to the back of the school premises, where an argument broke out and escalated into a physical confrontation. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, preliminary investigations indicate that a 20-year-old Grade 10 learner became involved in a physical altercation with the 18-year-old Grade 11 learner, during which the victim was allegedly stabbed.

The South African Police Service. Image: Emmanuel Crsoset

Source: Getty Images

3 articles on learners attacked at school

Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a grade eight learner in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, for allegedly stabbing his friend to death on 14 August 2025. The learners were from Senzangakhona Secondary School and were on their way home from school when the stabbing happened in the afternoon.

reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a grade eight learner in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, for allegedly stabbing his friend to death on 14 August 2025. The learners were from Senzangakhona Secondary School and were on their way home from school when the stabbing happened in the afternoon. An educational matric camp turned into a tragedy for Mpirwabirwa Secondary School pupils when a fight between two learners led to the death of one of the pupils, William Ngoepe, after he was struck on the head.

Three learners were stabbed at a high school in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, Cape Town on 10 September 2025. An argument turned violent when the suspect allegedly stabbed the victims with a screwdriver.

Source: Briefly News