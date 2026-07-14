Limpopo Glass Artist Honours Late Bafana Midfielder Jayden Adams With Stunning Portrait
- A talented glass sketch artist from Limpopo created a beautiful tribute to South Africa's late midfielder Jayden Adams
- The young national football star tragically passed away in Cape Town on Saturday, sparking widespread global mourning
- A heartfelt Instagram video showed the detailed portrait carved into a cracked glass panel, celebrating the star's legacy
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A skilled glass artist from Limpopo paid a moving tribute to late midfielder Jayden Adams. The young football star tragically passed away in Cape Town on Saturday, 11 July.
The artist, Munyai Neo, created a detailed portrait on a cracked glass panel on Monday. Neo uploaded a video showing his detailed artwork on Instagram as a memorial. This beautiful tribute quickly caught the attention of grieving local football supporters across South Africa.
SA mourns a fallen hero
Adams represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The talented midfielder helped Bafana Bafana qualify for the historic knockout tournament games. He also played for the popular local Betway Premiership serial champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
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The sudden passing of the athlete has deeply devastated his close family members. Police officials are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his tragic death in Cape Town.
The local sports fraternity sent warm condolences to his loved ones this week. Many soccer enthusiasts praised the creative tribute for capturing the player's true spirit. Neo continues to create unique art pieces from his busy studio in Johannesburg.
Watch the video here.
More about the passing of Jayden Adams
- Ernst Middendorp believes Jayden Adams' death should prompt football to look beyond the immediate tributes.
- Nasty C was at a loss for words during a livestream after learning that Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams had passed away at just 25 years old.
- Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster paid an emotional tribute to teammate Jayden Adams, who died in July 2026.
- Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams passed away a few weeks ago after participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.
- Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams died on 11 July 2026 at a property in Cape Town at the age of 25.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za