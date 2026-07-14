Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams passed away a few weeks ago after participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

Adams had played in all three of South Africa's group-stage matches at the global football competition as Bafana Bafana made history

Adams reposted a photo with his partner on Instagram in what became his final social media post before he passed away over the weekend

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It's no longer news that Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams died at the age of 25 after representing South Africa on the world's biggest football stage, the FIFA World Cup, leaving the global football community in mourning.

South African international Jayden Adams has passed away at 25 after representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town police confirmed that officers opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was discovered at a residential property in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town, on the morning of Saturday, 11 July 2026.

Adams' final words before his passing

According to BBC Sport, Adams had featured in all three of South Africa's group-stage matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The nation progressed to the round of 32 before being eliminated by co-hosts Canada.

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His performances throughout the tournament drew widespread praise and raised expectations for a lengthy career at the highest level of the sport.

Fewer than 24 hours before his death, Adams made what would prove to be his final social media appearance. His girlfriend, Aqueelah Chloe Adendorf, shared a photograph of the two of them spending time together on Friday, 10 July 2026.

Adams reposted the image to his own story that same day while adding love emojis as his final words to show love to his partner. By the following morning, he had passed away.

Global football mourns Jayden Adams

The grief that followed the announcement of his death reached far beyond South Africa's borders. Among the organisations that publicly paid tribute were FIFA, CAF, UEFA, the South African Football Association, and the national football associations of England and Argentina, reflecting the scale of the impression Adams had made during his brief but impactful career.

At just 25, Adams had only recently announced himself on the international stage, and his death has sent shockwaves through football circles worldwide.

Here is what fans are saying on social media.

yangamessi shared:

"Big loss for South African football 💔💔"

SmangieSurprise said:

"Yooh his girlfriend 💔💔💔."

Len Pienaar wrote:

"Rest in peace our child, Salute!!!!!"

Gogo Mmapula commented:

"God's is your strength 💪 keep resting in the right hand ✋ of God Almighty amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"

Thabo Mapasha added:

"Rest in peace bro💔😭."

SA footballer dies in Cape Town

Briefly News earlier reported that a young South African footballer collapsed and died during a league football match in Cape Town.

Emergency medical services were contacted immediately, while those at the venue worked tirelessly to assist until paramedics arrived. Despite every effort to revive him, Toyer was pronounced dead at the sports complex.

Source: Briefly News