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The South African football community in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, is in mourning after Standards United FC player Naeem Toyer tragically passed away during a Second Division League match at Westridge Sports Complex on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The 20-year-old football player reportedly collapsed while the game was in progress, leaving players, match officials and supporters in shock as the incident unfolded on the pitch.

Emergency medical services were contacted immediately, while those at the venue worked tirelessly to assist until paramedics arrived. Despite every effort to revive him, Toyer was pronounced dead at the sports complex.

Toyer's passing has left teammates, coaches, and the wider football community heartbroken, with many remembering him as a dedicated young player who loved representing his club. The cause of the youngster's death has not yet been made public.

In a related report, the South African football community lost former AmaZulu FC player Cecil Chiliza, and also youngster Jeandre Gaffoor.

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Mitchells Plain Local FA confirm Toyer's death

The Mitchells Plain Local Football Association (LFA) confirmed the young footballer's death, describing it as a devastating loss that has deeply affected the local football fraternity.

According to the LFA, match officials, representatives from both teams, first-aid responders and members of the Local Executive Committee rushed onto the field as soon as Toyer showed signs of distress.

The LFA expressed its deepest sympathies to Toyer's family, friends, teammates and everyone impacted by the tragedy, as messages of condolence continued to pour in from across the Mitchells Plain football community.

The association also acknowledged the emotional trauma experienced by players, officials and spectators who witnessed the incident, noting that Saturday's events had left a lasting impact on everyone present.

Standards United FC has continued to receive an outpouring of support as the club comes to terms with the loss of one of its promising young footballers.

Fans mourn Toyer's death

South African football fans and others around the globe joined the Mitchells Plain Local Football Association (LFA) and Standards United FC in mourning the death of Toyer on social media.

Celcilia Miller

My deepest Condolences to his family and friends from a former coach.

Jennifer Sepkins

My sincerest condolences to the family and friends and acquaintances and community and everyone who knew this young man, so young and so sad. May his beautiful young soul rest in eternal peace.

Althea Isaacs Moses

From another soccer mom, my heartfelt condolences to the boy's family. May God comfort the family and friends of the boy 🙏🙏🙏

Zee Ngcambu

May the young man RIP and may his family, friends & team find comfort 🙏 How tragic 😥.

Deuran DuDu Hendricks

My deepest sympathy to the family. May the almighty God make it easy for his family & friends.

Salleem Arends

Rest in Peace, Brother 🌹🕊️🕊️🕊️...and my Deepest sympathy to the Family in the time of 💔 Brokenness 💐

Pirates announce the death of former coach

Briefly News earlier reported that Orlando Pirates confirmed the death of one of their former head coaches on social media.

The tactician would be remembered for guiding the Premier Soccer League giants to the league title during the 2002/03 campaign.

Source: Briefly News