Rassie Erasmus has commented on injuries for rugby players as the Springboks face the same problem ahead of the Scotland tie

The Springboks head coach drew his conclusion after research was conducted to determine the influence of injuries on players' careers

The South African rugby coach's comments on long-term injuries for players came as a surprise to many rugby fans, who had contrast opinion

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus believes lengthy injury lay-offs may have an unexpected upside, suggesting players who spend extended periods out of action could ultimately enjoy longer careers.

While regular game time keeps players in peak match condition, constant exposure to high-intensity rugby also places significant strain on the body, increasing the likelihood of injuries over time.

Speaking after announcing his squad to face Scotland on Monday, Erasmus reflected on the demands of South Africa's 11-month rugby calendar. He pointed out that players based in Europe and South Africa have endured far heavier workloads than those playing in Japan, who arrived for the international season considerably fresher.

Springboks managing a growing injury list

Several Springboks have been battling fitness issues ahead of the campaign. Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, lock RG Snyman and utility forward Kwagga Smith are among the players expected to remain sidelined for an extended period.

The injury concerns have continued, with Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nché and André Esterhuizen all sustaining knocks either in the build-up to last weekend's opening Nations Championship Test against England or during South Africa's 45-21 victory.

All four represent the Sharks, whose domestic campaign concluded in May after they failed to qualify for the United Rugby Championship (URC) play-offs.

Etzebeth, now 34, is recovering from a concussion after another head injury. Having previously missed several months with a similar problem, he is not expected to return until August.

In contrast, the Bulls completed an almost injury-free URC campaign and still have 10 players available for Saturday's clash against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld, despite enjoying very little time off following their run to the league final.

Research produced surprising findings

Erasmus revealed that the Springboks commissioned research to determine whether lengthy injury absences could influence the length of a player's career.

"We had a study done on players who, for example, had careers spanning six years but spent four of those years injured," Erasmus explained.

"I compared it to a classic car sitting in a garage. It's still an old model, but if it hasn't been driven for years, does that help preserve it? We wanted to know whether the same principle applies to rugby players."

He added that players such as RG Snyman and Lood de Jager have missed several seasons through injury despite now being in their 30s.

"The question was whether those years away from the game actually allow the body to recover enough to extend a career. The findings were fascinating, although the answer differs depending on the position a player occupies, whether it's a back, loose forward or prop."

Although Erasmus acknowledged that players who feature consistently throughout the year carry a heavier physical burden, he believes the current Springbok squad has benefited from circumstances.

"We're actually in a good place because many of our players have been competing in Japan, while others finished their URC seasons early after missing the play-offs.

"We could complain that we haven't spent enough time together as a group, but by the end of the year, we'll have come through the Greatest Rivalry series and the Nations Championship.

"By then we'll be operating at full speed for the end-of-year tour, while other teams will only be getting back into action after their break following these three Tests."

Source: Briefly News