Rassie Erasmus is set to surpass Jake White's record of 54 Tests as Springbok head coach when South Africa face Scotland on Saturday

SARU President Mark Alexander praised Erasmus for transforming both the team's results and the country's attitude towards rugby

Erasmus has achieved a 75.93% win rate across his 54 Tests in charge, compared to the historical average of 62.5% before his tenure

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Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus will make history on Saturday 11 July 2026, becoming the most capped head coach the team has ever had when he leads South Africa out for his 55th Test match against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus will make history on Saturday for the Springboks. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

The milestone will surpass the record of 54 Tests previously held by Jake White, who guided the Springboks to the 2007 Rugby World Cup title. Erasmus reached the landmark across two separate head coaching stints, beginning in 2018 and continuing from 2024 to the present, and Saturday also marked the 94th Springbok match played under his overall guidance since he rejoined the South African Rugby Union eight years ago.

Rassie Erasmus rewrites the Springbok record books

South African Rugby Union President Mark Alexander credited Erasmus with fundamentally changing how the nation relates to the sport.

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"He galvanised all South Africans behind our team," Alexander said, adding that Erasmus had turned Springbok matches into a space where people from every demographic could "celebrate their South African-ness together."

CEO Rian Oberholzer went further, declaring Erasmus the greatest coach to have ever taken charge of the Springboks. He pointed out that when Erasmus first took the job, South Africa were ranked sixth in the world and had endured a run of record defeats. Working largely with the same group of players, Erasmus engineered back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories.

Across 54 Tests, Erasmus holds a win rate of 75.93%, some 13.5 percentage points above the Springboks' historical average of 62.5% at the time he took over. Since resuming the head coaching title ahead of the 2024 season, that figure has climbed even higher to 85.7%, with only four defeats in 28 matches.

His contribution to South African sport has been formally recognised through the conferring of the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold this year, one of the country's highest civic honours.

Rassie Erasmus, the South Africa Springbok head coach, looks on during the South Africa training session. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus focused on Scotland

Despite the significance of the occasion, Erasmus himself was measured in his response.

"When players reach milestones we don't talk about it in the build-up to matches, and the same applies this week," he said. "It's a nice thing to know but the most important and only thing this week is performing against a very dangerous Scotland team."

Alexander summed up the broader legacy:

"Rassie Erasmus's legacy is measured not only in victories but in the unity, hope and pride he has instilled in South Africans."

John Smit raises Springboks selection concern

Briefly News previously reported that former Springboks captain John Smit believes Rassie Erasmus faces one of his toughest selection challenges yet as South Africa prepare for the 2026 Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks have built their recent success on squad rotation, a strategy that helped them win back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles while giving a wider group of players valuable Test experience.

Source: Briefly News