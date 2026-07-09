John Smit Raises Springboks Selection Concern Ahead of 2026 Rugby World Cup
- Springboks legend John Smit believes Rassie Erasmus faces his biggest selection headache yet as South Africa juggle results with World Cup preparations
- The former captain said the Boks' demanding schedule will make it harder than ever to keep building squad depth without sacrificing performances
- Smit also identified one position where injuries could leave the world champions vulnerable if more players are ruled out
Former Springboks captain John Smit believes Rassie Erasmus faces one of his toughest selection challenges yet as South Africa prepare for the 2026 Rugby World Cup.
The Springboks have built their recent success on squad rotation, a strategy that helped them win back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles while giving a wider group of players valuable Test experience. However, Smit feels this season presents a unique challenge because of the quality of opposition and the limited opportunities to experiment.
Speaking on The Rugby Pod, Smit said Erasmus is no longer simply searching for new talent but is focused on ensuring a large group of players gains enough international experience before the World Cup.
"The kind of experience they're talking about that Rassie is trying to build is not so much about getting more new players, it's about getting that group of 60 that he's pointed out Test matches and experience on the field," Smit said.
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Springboks have embraced constant rotation
He pointed to South Africa's demanding fixture list as a major obstacle.
"This year is such a difficult one for South Africa, a year out from the World Cup. We've got the All Blacks four times in a row, we started our season with England and England's always a tough game, so it's a hard year to try and rotate squads."
Smit added that selecting the strongest available side against England showed the respect the Springboks had for their opponents, but maintaining Erasmus' rotation policy throughout such a demanding schedule would not be easy.
Unlike previous generations, Smit said the current Springboks have adapted to frequent changes in the matchday squad.
"I don't think South Africa have been consistent in their team selection for the past six years. It's very seldom you get the same 23. There are all these different conditions."
Lock injuries remain a concern for Rassie Erasmus
While Smit believes Erasmus still has enviable depth across most positions, he admitted the second row remains an area of concern because of injuries.
The Springboks are currently without experienced locks including Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and RG Snyman, leaving fewer proven options available.
"We can't afford too many guys in the second row going down in this next year or so, or specifically for the next couple of weeks," Smit said.
"We're pretty thin in that regard and we're thin because there's been quite a lot of injuries in that space."
Rassie Erasmus praises World Rugby
Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has praised World Rugby’s recent law changes after an exciting opening round of the Nations Championship produced attacking rugby, more tries and intense contests across the six matches.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.