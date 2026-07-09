Rassie Erasmus Praises World Rugby After Springboks Boss Sees ‘Beautiful Rugby’ In Opener
- Rassie Erasmus believes World Rugby’s law changes have helped produce more exciting and competitive Test rugby
- The Springboks coach explained why mauls and aerial battles are changing the modern game
- Erasmus backed his intense training approach as South Africa manage injuries to senior stars
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Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has praised World Rugby’s recent law changes after an exciting opening round of the Nations Championship produced attacking rugby, more tries and intense contests across the six matches.
The new international competition era got off to a thrilling start, with 54 tries scored and 381 points registered across the opening fixtures.
South Africa also played their part, defeating England 45-21 at Ellis Park, with Malcolm Marx scoring from a powerful maul as the Springboks dominated key areas of the contest.
Rassie Erasmus credits World Rugby law changes
Erasmus believes the latest adjustments to rugby laws have helped create a more competitive and entertaining spectacle for supporters.
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“I thought all games were excellent,” Erasmus said.
He pointed out that more maul tries were scored during the opening Nations Championship round than in the entire Six Nations campaign, describing it as proof that the law changes have influenced how teams approach matches.
According to Erasmus, the changes have forced teams to commit more players to stopping mauls, which creates space and opportunities for attacking sides once the initial phase breaks down.
Springboks coach explains rugby’s new aerial battle
Erasmus also clarified his comments that the aerial contest had become rugby’s new “set phase” after South Africa’s win over England. The Springboks boss explained that kick-offs now provide another opportunity for teams to compete for possession, similar to scrums and lineouts.
He believes the cleaner interpretation of the laws has made aerial contests fairer, with teams battling for the ball before competing for the resulting possession.
“If you don’t win the ball in the air, then it becomes scraps,” Erasmus explained.
John Smit raises Springboks selection concern
Briefly News previously reported that former Springboks captain John Smit believes Rassie Erasmus faces one of his toughest selection challenges yet as South Africa prepare for the 2026 Rugby World Cup.
The Springboks have built their recent success on squad rotation, a strategy that helped them win back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles while giving a wider group of players valuable Test experience.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.