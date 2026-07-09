Rassie Erasmus believes World Rugby’s law changes have helped produce more exciting and competitive Test rugby

The Springboks coach explained why mauls and aerial battles are changing the modern game

Erasmus backed his intense training approach as South Africa manage injuries to senior stars

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has praised World Rugby’s recent law changes after an exciting opening round of the Nations Championship produced attacking rugby, more tries and intense contests across the six matches.

Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks head coach, looks on during the South Africa training session at Ellis Park Stadium on July 01, 2026, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The new international competition era got off to a thrilling start, with 54 tries scored and 381 points registered across the opening fixtures.

South Africa also played their part, defeating England 45-21 at Ellis Park, with Malcolm Marx scoring from a powerful maul as the Springboks dominated key areas of the contest.

Rassie Erasmus credits World Rugby law changes

Erasmus believes the latest adjustments to rugby laws have helped create a more competitive and entertaining spectacle for supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“I thought all games were excellent,” Erasmus said.

He pointed out that more maul tries were scored during the opening Nations Championship round than in the entire Six Nations campaign, describing it as proof that the law changes have influenced how teams approach matches.

According to Erasmus, the changes have forced teams to commit more players to stopping mauls, which creates space and opportunities for attacking sides once the initial phase breaks down.

Rassie Erasmus, the Springbok head coach, looks on during the South Africa training session at Johannesburg Stadium. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springboks coach explains rugby’s new aerial battle

Erasmus also clarified his comments that the aerial contest had become rugby’s new “set phase” after South Africa’s win over England. The Springboks boss explained that kick-offs now provide another opportunity for teams to compete for possession, similar to scrums and lineouts.

He believes the cleaner interpretation of the laws has made aerial contests fairer, with teams battling for the ball before competing for the resulting possession.

“If you don’t win the ball in the air, then it becomes scraps,” Erasmus explained.

John Smit raises Springboks selection concern

Briefly News previously reported that former Springboks captain John Smit believes Rassie Erasmus faces one of his toughest selection challenges yet as South Africa prepare for the 2026 Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks have built their recent success on squad rotation, a strategy that helped them win back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles while giving a wider group of players valuable Test experience.

Source: Briefly News