The Springbok prop has endured a deeply challenging 2026 as personal struggles forced rugby into the background for a time

Wilco Louw has revealed how support from his family and teammates helped him navigate one of the most painful periods of his life

His return against Scotland now carries deep personal meaning after months of loss, illness and difficult setbacks away from the field

Springbok prop Wilco Louw has opened up about losing his father. Image: Patrick Khachfe

Source: Getty Images

Springbok prop Wilco Louw has opened up about losing his father and the personal struggles that have made 2026 one of his toughest years. The 31-year-old is now preparing for an emotional return to Test rugby against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Louw's father, Marius, died in April after a short illness. Speaking ahead of the Scotland clash, the Bok tighthead revealed the deep void the loss had left.

According to SA Rugby Mag, Louw said:

“It was difficult, I lost my dad in April after a short illness.”

“My dad and I were unbelievable friends and it's bad to have that void because he was the one who got me interested in rugby from a young age.”

Louw said his father had been the person he regularly turned to for advice on different aspects of his life. He added that losing him had been difficult, while acknowledging the equally important role his mother continued to play in his life.

Wilco Louw speaks on losing his father and the personal struggles he has faced this year. Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Springbok star reveals difficult 2026 struggles

The prop also battled illness during the closing stages of the United Rugby Championship season and was given time away from rugby to be with his family.

“It has been a challenging year from January,” Louw said.

He praised the Springbok setup for supporting him beyond rugby, saying the team looked after players “through all phases of life”.

Louw will now start against Scotland in his first Test of 2026. The prop added that continuing to honour his father through rugby and life remained deeply important to him.

“I miss him every day,” he said.

“It's my privilege to carry on representing him and I'll do my best to make him proud.”

Rassie Erasmus makes bold Springbok selection call

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus had made a bold Springbok selection call ahead of the Scotland showdown at Loftus Versfeld.

The Bok coach explained why Scotland's impressive form had not changed his plans as he continued building towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Source: Briefly News