Rassie Erasmus named a 43-man Springbok squad gathering in Johannesburg on Sunday to begin Test preparations

10 players are returning from injury, including Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Handré Pollard, but further assessments are needed

Erasmus confirmed not all returning players will travel to Buenos Aires, with some staying behind for the All Blacks series

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus faces a careful balancing act as he determines which injury-returning players are ready to travel to Argentina for the Test against the Pumas on 8 August.

Erasmus recently announced a 43-man squad that will assemble in Johannesburg on Sunday to begin their preparation camp. Among those named are 10 players recovering from injuries of varying severity, all of whom require further evaluation before any final touring squad is confirmed.

Injury returnees under scrutiny

The group of players returning to full training features several experienced Springboks, including locks Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, versatile forward Franco Mostert, captain Siya Kolisi, flyhalves Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Handré Pollard, backs Ethan Hooker and Canan Moodie, utility player Andre Esterhuizen, and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg.

One notable inclusion is prop Ox Nche. Although he is still recovering from a knee injury and was not part of the initial group of returning players, he has been named in the 43-man squad. His selection suggests Erasmus is keeping his options open while the medical team continues to monitor the fitness of injured players during the upcoming training camp.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Erasmus explained that several players are still working their way back from injury and require valuable match minutes before returning to full international action. Their progress during next week's camp will determine who travels to Argentina for the Rugby Championship fixtures.

The players not selected for the Argentina tour will remain in Johannesburg, where they will continue preparations under a separate coaching and management team ahead of the highly anticipated Tests against New Zealand.

Split camp approach for Argentina and All Blacks

Players who have not been included in the squad for the trip to Buenos Aires will stay in Johannesburg, where they will continue preparing for the upcoming Rugby's Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series against the All Blacks. Those nearing the end of their injury rehabilitation will also remain in South Africa, completing their recovery under the close guidance of the Springbok medical staff.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus explained that keeping these players in Johannesburg will allow the medical team to oversee the final phase of their rehabilitation while ensuring they remain on track for selection in the New Zealand series.

South Africa's highly anticipated RGR campaign against the All Blacks features four Test matches. The Springboks will host New Zealand at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on 22 August, followed by a clash at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on 29 August. The teams will then meet again at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 5 September before concluding the series at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, USA, on 12 September.

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News