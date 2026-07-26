Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus acknowledged Argentina's strength ahead of the upcoming Rugby Championship clash in Buenos Aires

Erasmus revealed that some players included in the broader squad are still recovering from injuries and will train under medical supervision

The coach explained why certain experienced players were left out of the touring party, citing the physical demands of a long season

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has spoken candidly about the challenge awaiting his side in Buenos Aires as the team prepares to travel to Argentina for the Rugby Championship.

Erasmus has warned against underestimating Argentina, highlighting the Pumas' consistency against elite opposition and their strong recent form on the international stage.

Erasmus shows respects to Argentina

Erasmus pointed to Argentina's demanding schedule, which included Tests against Scotland and England, as well as a victory over Wales, as proof of the quality they possess.

He stressed that the Springboks have experienced first-hand how dangerous the Pumas can be, especially after suffering defeat in Argentina during their 2024 meeting.

The World Cup-winning coach admitted that winning in Buenos Aires is never straightforward and said South Africa would travel with one of their strongest possible squads.

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Erasmus believes only a top-quality performance will be enough to overcome an Argentina side that has repeatedly shown it can challenge the world's best.

Squad selection shaped by injuries and workload

Erasmus revealed that travel restrictions for the upcoming tour to Argentina have shaped his squad selection, leading to the decision to assemble a larger training group in Johannesburg before naming the final travelling party.

He explained that several players in the extended squad are still completing their rehabilitation from injuries. Keeping them in the Johannesburg camp allows the Springboks' medical staff to closely assess their fitness before deciding whether they are ready to travel.

The Bok boss also said workload management influenced some selection decisions. Players who have featured heavily throughout the year and during the Nations Championship have been deliberately rested to help them recover physically before the next stage of the campaign.

According to Erasmus, the limited number of places available for the Argentina tour made it important to give a wider group of players an opportunity to compete for selection, while also ensuring injured squad members complete the final phase of their recovery under medical supervision.

He added that others have been left out because of the demanding amount of rugby they have played this season, with the coaching staff opting to give them a break to freshen up for the challenges ahead.

The Springboks will also be mindful of their loss in Buenos Aires last year, with that result serving as added motivation as they prepare for their return to Argentina.

Erasmus names 4 players who impressed against Wales

Briefly News also reported that Erasmus hailed four players who impressed in the Springboks' win over Wales in Durban on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Wing Jaco Williams crossed for a try and contributed to another, while prop Carlu Sadie impressed in the scrums and lock Ruben van Heerden was dominant at lineout time.

Source: Briefly News