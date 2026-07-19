Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus singled out four uncapped players after a commanding Nations Championship victory over Wales

20-year-old Vusi Moyo became the youngest fly-half to represent the Springboks at Test level, drawing particular attention from Erasmus

Erasmus revealed why he substituted Moyo early in the second half and outlined what the team is building towards next

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Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus reserved special praise for four debutants after South Africa's 43-0 Nations Championship victory over Wales in Durban on Saturday, saying the result and the performances gave him confidence in the team's growing depth.

Wing Jaco Williams crossed for a try and contributed to another, while prop Carlu Sadie impressed in the scrums and lock Ruben van Heerden was dominant at lineout time.

However, it was 20-year-old fly-half Vusi Moyo who attracted the most attention, becoming the youngest player to wear the number 10 jersey for the Springboks at Test level at just 20 years and 27 days old.

Erasmus on Moyo's debut

Moyo gave up his place in the Junior Springboks squad at the Under-20 World Championship in Georgia for the chance to feature for the senior side this month, and Erasmus indicated the decision paid off.

"He definitely played well," Erasmus said. "You could see there were nerves. I thought he handled it extremely well. But I've been there; in your first or second Test, you're tired because of the nerves, and I thought his battery was a bit flat in the second half when we took him off."

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Moyo was replaced by Manie Libbok early in the second half.

Depth the priority for Erasmus

Beyond Moyo, Erasmus highlighted several other players who took their opportunities in the matchday-23, including the Wiese brothers, back-up hooker Andre-Hugo Venter and fringe forwards Paul de Villiers and Ben-Jason Dixon.

"Cobus and Jasper carried well, the lineouts were awesome, both hookers threw really well, we didn't lose a lineout, Andre-Hugo was solid, and with Ruben there in his first Test," Erasmus said. "And Sadie in the scrums, along with Gerhard, Malcolm Wilco, and Jan-Hendrik."

Erasmus noted that the absence of regular starters such as Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche made these performances all the more valuable to the squad's planning.

"So yes, we're satisfied with 43-0, and for a lot of the guys, like Paul, who're not among the regular guys, like Malcolm, Damian, Jesse, Gazza at 15 … then also Cheslin … and Kurt-Lee and Ethan are so close … and the props. What we want is to keep growing our depth," he said.

The Springboks face Argentina in Buenos Aires in a fortnight, before shifting focus to the highly anticipated Greatest Rivalry series against New Zealand's All Blacks.

Source: Briefly News