Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is set to earn his 20th Springbok cap against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday

The Springbok flyhalf reflected on his ankle injury lay-off and what he used the time to work on ahead of his return

Feinberg-Mngomezulu also opened up about his relationships with Cobus Reinach and veteran rival Handré Pollard

Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is set to start against Argentina on Saturday, 9 August 2026, in a match that will mark his 20th Test cap, and he is approaching the occasion with a grounded mindset shaped by injury, reflection, and honest self-assessment.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu missed South Africa's July Test series after sustaining an ankle injury during the Stormers' Vodacom URC quarter-final against Cardiff. Rather than dwelling on the setback, he shifted his attention to technical development during the recovery period.

"Obviously it was disastrous when it happened, and it wasn't enjoyable," he said.

"But I'm really not one to dwell. I just used the time to look at the game from a more technical aspect and develop areas of my game I probably didn't have time to do before."

Feinberg-Mngomezulu reflects on last Argentina encounter

Feinberg-Mngomezulu admitted his previous outing against Los Pumas in London in October 2025 was far from his best, saying the experience exposed areas of his game that still needed improvement. He recalled being tested physically and tactically by Argentina and said the performance ensured he would approach Saturday's clash with humility rather than overconfidence.

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The Springbok flyhalf also credited scrumhalf Cobus Reinach for helping him settle on the field. Feinberg-Mngomezulu said Reinach had taken him under his wing since joining the national setup, describing him as both a mentor and close friend whose presence eased the pressure during matches.

Respect for Pollard and the next generation

Feinberg-Mngomezulu dismissed the notion that he and veteran flyhalf Handré Pollard were rivals, saying their relationship was built on mutual respect rather than competition. He described Pollard as a mentor, close friend and invaluable teammate who had played an important role in his development, adding that the pair constantly supported and learned from one another.

The 23-year-old also turned his attention to South Africa's next generation of flyhalves, naming Yaqeen Ahmed and Luan Giliomee among the exciting talents coming through. Despite admitting he still had plenty to improve in his own game, Feinberg-Mngomezulu said he would gladly share his knowledge and experience whenever he had the opportunity to help them develop.

Source: Briefly News