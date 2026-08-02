André Esterhuizen is among several Springboks training at No 8 ahead of Saturday's Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires

Jasper Wiese, who started three Tests in 2025, was left out of the 26-man squad for the trip to South America next weekend

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus shared his unconventional view on what the No 8 role actually requires in modern rugby

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that André Esterhuizen is among five players being prepared to fill the No 8 role as the world champions head to Buenos Aires for a Test against Argentina on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Esterhuizen, predominantly known as a centre and flanker, was named in the 26-man Bok squad alongside fellow Sharks player Ethan Hooker. Jasper Wiese, who started three of South Africa's four Tests in 2025, was not selected for the trip.

Who are the back-up No 8 options?

Addressing the absence of both Wiese and the injured Kwagga Smith, Erasmus outlined a broad pool of players capable of covering the position.

"We have several players. Paul de Villiers practises a lot at 8; André Esterhuizen practises a lot at 8," the Bok coach said.

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"Cameron Hanekom and Elrigh Louw practise at 8, Marco van Staden too. Marco came on in the last game against Wales for Jasper and played 8."

Erasmus redefines what the No 8 role demands

Erasmus also used the opportunity to explain his thinking on the position, offering a perspective that challenges traditional views of what a No 8 must bring to the team.

"I know people might get frustrated with me, but the only place where a guy plays 8 in a game is when he packs down to scrum," he said.

He added that lineout requirements no longer necessarily dictate selection at the back of the scrum.

"If you have two tall flanks then you don't need an 8 that can jump in a lineout. You can put him at the front or back of a lineout."

Erasmus went further, arguing that the distinction between loose forwards has become largely irrelevant.

"There's no difference between 6 and 8, as long as the roles complement each other for us. It's a combination of a tall guy that gives momentum and a tall guy that plays a bit to the ball, whether he plays 8, 6 or 7."

On Hooker's role in the squad, Erasmus confirmed the utility player would provide cover across multiple positions.

"Ethan Hooker covers 12, 13 and wing for us, if we get into any trouble."

South Africa's Test against Argentina forms part of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series between the two nations.

Source: Briefly News