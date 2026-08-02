Akhona Peter, a young MyCiTi bus driver from Cape Town, posted a TikTok that caught thousands of people's attention

In a clip she was in full work uniform sharing all the information about available jobs with MyCiTi

South Africans flooded the comments, with many praising her for breaking into a male-dominated industry

A young Cape Town woman is being celebrated online after a simple TikTok post showed her thriving in a job most people don't expect to see a woman doing. Akhona Peter, who drives a MyCiTi bus in Cape Town, posted the clip on 30 July 2026.

A woman shared how to apply to be a MyCiTi bus driver. Image: @akhonapeter805

Source: TikTok

TikToker Akhona drives the T01 route, which runs between Stables and the Waterfront. She advised applicants to do the process with intention, as listed the recurring problems HR highlighted. Akhona also emphasised that applicants must have a Code 11 or 14 and matric is not a requirement. Watch the video of Akhona sharing that MyCitiBus was hiring:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi reacts to young bus driver

South Africans had a lot to say:

@sbuda shared a proud sticker and wrote:

"Proud of you"

@THIDO WHO ELSE said:

"Ladies are taking over 😭"

@🚛 Mtatase 🚛 wrote:

"These T01 guys, it's a red carpet from Stables to the Waterfront"

@thobisileblaweni said:

"Wow, she's this tall, this girl is strong"

@Sir Mhana wrote:

"Woooow beauty with brains and hard-working ethics 🥰 Super beautiful and adorable indeed 🤗🫶🏽🙌🏽🫶🏽"

@ZIYAAA❤️😊 said:

"This is beautiful, I've watched it more than three times."

Other Briefly News stories about job plugs

A man claimed to have used ChatGPT to apply for 500 jobs in just one night, resulting in 12 interviews within 24 hours.

Details about a structured internship programme aimed at unemployed graduates in South Africa, offering paid, long-term placements across multiple industries.

The recent debate surrounding salary expectations for IT professionals in South Africa, sparked by a TikTok video listing the highest-paying tech jobs in the country.

Source: Briefly News