A South African woman shared detailed information about a structured internship programme aimed at unemployed graduates across multiple industries

The opportunity offered paid, long-term placements with varying stipends depending on qualification levels and included positions nationwide

The post gained traction online as many young people welcomed the information, highlighting the ongoing demand for accessible career opportunities

In a job market where opportunities can feel limited and highly competitive, especially for young graduates, even a single lead can make a difference. Social media has increasingly become a space where people share information that might otherwise go unnoticed, from job openings to internships. One such post caught attention for offering not just hope, but a clear and structured pathway into the working world.

The picture showed Mpendulo presenting in front of a crowd. Image: @mpendulo_sibiya

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, @mpendulo_sibiya, shared details of the merSETA 2026 Internship Programme on 16 April 2026, highlighting opportunities available to unemployed South African graduates aged 18 to 35. The programme offered 48 paid positions across various departments, with placements at the head office in Parktown, Johannesburg, as well as regional offices across the country.

The internship ran on a 24-month fixed-term contract, with monthly stipends based on qualification levels. Graduates with a National Diploma (NQF Level 6) would receive R10,000, while those with a Bachelor’s or BTech degree (NQF Level 7) would earn R11,000. Postgraduate candidates (NQF Level 8 and above) were set to receive R12,000. The programme covered fields such as engineering, manufacturing, ICT, HR, finance, marketing, supply chain and project management.

Graduate internship opportunity sparks online interest

Opportunities were spread across multiple departments, including learning programmes, legal and compliance, company secretariat, marketing, finance and ICT at the head office, while regional offices focused mainly on client services roles. Applicants were required to submit a completed MerSETA application form along with certified copies of their ID, qualifications and CV before the closing date of 20 April 2026.

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The post by user @mpendulo_sibiya gained traction online, with many South Africans appreciating the plug and sharing it within their networks. In a climate where job opportunities can be hard to come by, especially for recent graduates, posts like these were seen as both helpful and necessary.

The visual on the right captured the woman telling Mzansi about the internship opportunity. Image: @mpendulo_sibiya

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok post below:

Here’s what netizens said

Langalethu said:

“I did my internship with them from 2019 to 2020. Please apply, guys, this company is the best. You get full exposure, especially as an intern.”

Andybear said:

“Are there funding opportunities for in-service training in business administration or companies that pay for in-service training?”

Luyanda said:

“Cries in Environmental Science.”

Zandile Z. said:

“Thank you sisi, I saw there are many options to submit applications. Do you think it’s appropriate to apply more than once using different options for the same post?” Translation: asking if multiple applications through different options are okay.

Sethu said:

“Is it advisable to add your experience? For example, I have admin experience with an HR qualification and want to apply for an HR internship.”

Love said:

“Guys, we can’t always wait for everything to be handed to us. Now that you know there are internships, take initiative and search for the MERSETA internship 2026 yourself. Others are already applying.”

Buttercup said:

“Documents needed?”

Sanga🇿🇦 said:

“I always wonder how they choose among so many graduates.”

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Source: Briefly News